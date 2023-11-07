Kerala State Senior Basketball Championship to commence on November 7; part of Viswappan Trophy's silver jubilee celebrations

The 2023 edition of the Kerala State Senior Basketball Championship is slated to commence on Tuesday (November 7) at the Alappuzha YMCA.

The Viswappan Trophy all-Kerala basketball tournament marks its 25th season as it returns after four years due to COVID-19. To celebrate the silver jubilee, the Alappuzha YMCA has decided that the Men's and women's competition of the Kerala State Senior Basketball Championship will be a part of the silver jubilee celebrations.

The Alappuzha YMCA conducted a press conference on Monday to announce the return of the Viswappan Trophy all-Kerala basketball tournament. Alappuzha YMCA President and Chairman of the Kerala State Senior Basketball Championship's Organizing Committee Michael Mathai said:

“We will also organise coaching camps, a coaches clinic and also an all-India tournament as part of this year-long celebration.”

The Kerala State Senior Basketball Championship will see 14 teams in the men's event and 12 teams compete in the women's competition, starting November 7.

The men's teams are divided into four groups. Group A consists of Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Kasargod, while Group B consists of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur.

Alappuzha, Malappuram and Idukki are pitted in Group B, while Kozhikode, Kollam, and Wayanad are drawn in Group D of the men's event.

In the women's competition, teams are drawn into four groups of three teams each. Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Malappuram are pitted in Group A, while Group B consists of Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, and Kannur

Group C will see Thrissur, Kottayam and Kasargod battle out for a spot in the semis, while Palakkad, Kollam and Alappuzha will compete in Group D of the event.

The knockout stage will commence on November 10 (Friday), with the summit clash of the men's & women's slated to take place on November 12 (Sunday).

Kerala State Senior Basketball Championship 2023: Groups

MEN

Group A: Kottayam, Kasargod, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta

Group B: Palakkad, Kannur, Thrissur, Ernakulam

Group C: Idukki, Alappuzha, Malappuram

Group D: Wayanad, Kollam, Kozhikde

WOMEN

Group A: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram

Group B: Pathanamthitta, Kannur, Ernakulam

Group C: Kasargod, Kottayam, Thrissur

Group D: Alappuzha, Palakkad, Kollam

ALSO READ | Asian Archery Championships 2023: Schedule, timings in IST and live streaming details