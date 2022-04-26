Khelo India Youth Games 2021 to take place from June 4 

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2021, which were postponed several times due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will take place between June 4 and June 13. As many as 8,500 athletes will compete at the Games, which will be held across Shahbad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi apart from Panchkula.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and youth affairs and sports minister Anurag Thakur virtually interacted during the Organizing and Coordinating Committee Meeting to review the preparations ahead of the KIYG on Tuesday (April 26).

The Games will take place for the U-18 age category and will feature a total of 25 sports, including five indigenous games.

The sports and youth affairs minister of the Govt of Haryana, Sardar Sandeep Singh, along with other dignitaries from the state and sports authorities of India were also present at the meeting.

Detailed schedule for Khelo India Youth Games 2021

Laying out a detailed information plan ahead of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 the union sports minister Anurag Thakur and CM Manohar Lal Khattar mentioned that preparations are intact. They went on to explain that all the necessary measures are being taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the Games.

The chief minister Lal Khattar said that on May 8, a mascot and logo of the Khelo India Youth Games would be launched at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula.

As many as three multipurpose halls, synthetic tracks, and athletic tracks have been constructed for sports. The auditorium Badminton Hall, Government Women's College, Sector 14, Panchkula is also ready.

Lal Khattar said that the construction work of Hockey Stadium Panchkula and Shahbad is almost finished. Shri Manohar Lal also mentioned that the all-weather swimming pool is also readied in Ambala.

The theme for this year's KIYG is a dedication to the daughters of Haryana. KIYG will also be planned to highlight Haryana as a state and its culture.

