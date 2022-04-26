Khelo India University Games 2021: Olympian Srihari Nataraj wins gold

Indian swimmer and Olympian Srihari Nataraj set a new record at the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2021 (KIUG) and clinched a gold medal in the 50m freestyle by clocking 23.23s. He recorded the fastest time in an individual race in the ongoing KIUG on Monday (April 25).

With the win, not only did Nataraj finish atop the podium, he also shattered Mihir Ambre's record (23.78) from the previous edition.

Meanwhile, Siva Sridhar has also recorded a new KIUG record time of 2:05.43. He won gold in the 200m Individual Medley.

Following his gold medal stint, Sridhar addressed the pressure of the tournament. He said it was an opportunity for swimmers to 'give back' to an organization that lent them constant support.

Sridhar said:

"The University backs us tremendously by providing scholarships , so the onus is on us now to do well."

Amidst several shattered records on the second day, Shivaji University's Rujuta Khade broke yet another Khelo India University Games record. She broke Sadhvi Dhuri's mark by nearly six tenths of a second in the women's 50m freestyle, with a time of 27.38.

Khelo India University Games April 25 Swimming results:

SWIMMING (all finals)

Men:

50m Freestyle: 1. Srihari Nataraj (Jain University) 23.23 (New KIUG Record; Old: 23.78, Mihir Ambre, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Vikkas Prabhakar (SRM University) 23.83; 3. Heer Shah (University of Mumbai) 23.92.

400m Freestyle: 1. Shubham Dhaygude (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 4:17.67; 2. Abhilash Challagani (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University) 4:19.86; 3. Mathews Koshy (MS Ramaiah University) 4:19.96.

200m Individual Medley: 1. Siva Sridhar (Jain University) 2:05.43 (New KIUG Record; Old: 2:13.66, Thirumaran Sethumanickam, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Benedicton Rohit (Anna University) 2:12.33; 3. Siddhant Sejwal (Punjab University) 2:14.70.

100m Backstroke: 1. Siva Sridhar (Jain University) 57.38 seconds (New KIUG record; Old: 58.69, Siddhanth Sejwal, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Siddhanth Sejwal (Punjab University) 59.12; 3. Benedicton Rohit (Anna University) 1:00.77.

200m Breaststroke: 1. Danush Sekhar (Anna University) 2:20.17 (New KIUG Record. Old: 2:23.41, SP Likhit, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Hemraj Patel (Silver Oak University) 2:28.88; 3. Kritayush Singh (Adamas University) 2:28.95.

Women:

50m Freestyle: 1. Rujuta Khade (Shivaji University) 27.38 (New KIUG record; Old: 28.00, Sadhvi Dhuri, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Sadhvi Dhuri (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 28.28; 3. Khushnaaz Soni (Christ University) 28.81.

400m Freestyle: 1. V Varsha (University of Madras) 4:59.63; 2. V Preetha (Bangalore University) 5:03.22; 3. R Nirmala (University of Kerala) 5:13.52.

4x200m Freestyle relay: 1. University of Madras (V Varsha, Priyanga Pugazharasu, Madhumita Sriram, Sivateja Rz) 9:53.66; 2. Jadhavpur University 9:54.18; 3. Jain University 10:11.88.

100m Backstroke: 1. Shrungi Bandekar (Jain University) 1:07.50 (New KIUG Record. Old: 1:10.42, Damini Gowda, Bhubaneshwar, 2020); 2. Pratyasa Ray (Utkal University) 1:09.72; 3. Damini Gowda (Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences) 1:11.01.

200m Breaststroke: 1. Jyoti Patil (University of Mumbai) 2:46.54; 2. Aarti Patil (University of Mumbai) 2:47.05; 3. Kalyani Saxena (Veer Narmada South Gujarat University) 2;49.24.

There will be as many as 22 medals up for grabs on Day 3 of the KIUG 2021.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit