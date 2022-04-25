Khelo India will help sports infrastructure grow in hinterlands, says Jharkhand badminton player Deyashi Kanjibillya

As the Khelo India University Games began in Bengaluru on Saturday, young Jharkhand badminton player Deyashi Kanjibillya was the cynosure of all eyes. Her game style and focus were the talking points as she was on top of her game in both the singles and doubles categories.

Deyashi, representing Ranchi University, sailed past her opponent Rupinder Kaur from Lovely Professional University with a 21-18, 21-16 win. She later teamed up with Sonali to beat Pinky and Yajum 24-26, 21-15, 21-14 in a doubles rubber.

The 21-year-old believes that the Khelo India University Games will give an incentive to educational institutions across Jharkhand to develop infrastructure for the growth of badminton and other sports in the state.

Deyashi added that there is a good talent pool of badminton players in Jharkhand, who can be unearthed if proper facilities are made available in the state.

"Khelo India University Games is giving badminton players in Jharkhand an opportunity to compete with some of the best athletes across universities in the country. If we continue to hold Khelo India and more events for young athletes, then it will give an incentive to schools and universities to develop infrastructure for sports. More athletes can be nurtured, not just from Jharkhand, but also from other parts of the country," she said.

Deyashi said the sports and badminton infrastructure in Jharkhand needs a massive boost.

"There is a need to develop better infrastructure for badminton in Jharkhand, along with a number of good coaches to give proper training to youngsters at the grassroots level. There is a need to develop more indoor courts in the state, so that the athletes can adapt to playing in proper conditions early on," the young player added.

Deyashi, who is studying Accounts Hons. at Ranchi University, was motivated to pursue sports by her parents. While badminton was not the first choice of sport for young athletes from Jharkhand, her parents followed the sport quite intently and pushed her to try and find a footing in it.

"Once I started performing well, my interest increased in the sport and I decided to pursue it even at the university level," Deyashi said.

