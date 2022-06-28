Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Maharashtra government to felicitate podium finishers

Almost over a month after the curtains were drawn on a successful 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Haryana, first runners-up Maharashtra will receive their rewards for an incredible performance at KIYG.

The state government will felicitate all the winners of the Khelo India Youth Games. Maharashtra finished second behind the hosts with 125 medals overall, including 45 gold, 40 silver and 40 bronze.

Haryana were crowned champions after clinching a whopping 137 medals, including 52 gold, 39 silver, and 46 bronze, to dethrone Maharashtra at KIYG.

The state government will felicitate the gold medal winners with Rs. 3 lakh in cash. Silver medal winners will be rewarded with Rs. 2 lakh while the bronze medal winners will get Rs. 1 lakh each. Meanwhile, the participants will get Rs. 25,000 each.

Cash incentive to medal KIYG winners - Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games came to an end, with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar present, among other prominent dignitaries, at the closing ceremony.

Earlier, CM Khattar, impressed by the athlete’s efforts and output, announced the rewards for the podium finishers.

Gold medallists will be handed a reward of Rs 1 lakh while Rs 60,000 and Rs 50,000 will be given to silver medalists and bronze medalists, respectively. Meanwhile, each player participating in the Khelo India Youth Games will receive Rs 5,000.

While addressing the 2022 KIYG closing ceremony, CM Khattar said:

"I had said at the launch of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on June 4 that the way Haryana's jawans are Dhakad, Haryana's farmers are Dhakad. The wrestler of Haryana is Dhaakad. Similarly, our players will also perform well in these games. I am glad that our players have proved my point."

He further added:

"I announce Haryana Sports Academy. Any child in the country will now be able to take sports training from Haryana. This academy will be dedicated to the country."

