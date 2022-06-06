Khelo India Youth Games 2022 medal tally update: Haryana surpasses Maharashtra to occupy first position with 16 gold medals

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is witnessing fierce competition between defending champions Maharashtra and hosts Haryana, who are vying for the championship crown.

Haryana surpassed Maharashtra to occupy the top spot in the KIYG medal tally on the third day of the sporting event on Monday (June 6). The grapplers carried Haryana past Maharashtra after winning back-to-back gold medals. The Haryana wrestlers swept four more gold medals as the table read 16 gold, 8 silver, 16 bronze, and a total of 45 medals on day three of the event.

The Haryana wrestlers were in ridiculous form on home turf. They bagged all five golds on the second day of the competition and attained a clean sweep on the third day as well.

Haryana also topped the 10m Air Pistol event at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi, with Shiva Narwal clinching gold and Samrat Rana winning silver. Apart from wrestling, Team Haryana also bagged gold in weightlifting and one each in shooting, yoga, cycling and gatka.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra have clinched 35 medals, including 13 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Manipur, who collected six gold medals in Thang-Ta over two days, were third after picking up an additional gold in cycling with an overall of 14 medals, including 10 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Maharashtra’s Vishwajit More won his bout with technical superiority. Ravinder also got the better of his tough opponent in Maharashtra’s Ajay Kapade in the freestyle 60 kg final. However, he kept his cool under pressure for a 11-8 victory.

Jammu and Kashmir grabbed some of the attention by winning their first gold in the traditional martial arts discipline, with Sumit getting the better of Madhya Pradesh’s Ashish in the Phunaba Anishuba 60 kg category.

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 6 medal tally

STATE GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL HARYANA 16 11 18 45 MAHARSHTRA 11 12 12 35 MANIPUR 10 3 1 14 PUNJAB 5 4 4 13 CHANDIGARH 3 2 2 7 DELHI 2 4 13 19 TAMIL NADU 2 4 2 8 UTTAR PRADESH 2 2 4 8 RAJASTHAN 2 1 2 5 ANDAMAN NICOBAR 2 1 1 4 GOA 2 1 0 3 TRIPURA 2 0 2 4 ASSAM 1 6 3 10 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 1 4 2 7 WEST BENGAL 1 3 2 6 KERALA 1 2 0 3 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 1 1 3 5 CHATTISGARH 1 1 2 4 KARNATAKA 1 0 1 2 JHARKHAND 0 1 2 3 MADHYA PRADESH 0 1 2 3 ANDHRA PRADESH 0 1 1 2 TELANGANA 0 1 1 2 GUJARAT 0 0 1 1 MIZORAM 0 0 1 1 PUDUCHERRY 0 0 1 1 UTTARAKHAND 0 0 1 1

