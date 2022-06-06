Create
Khelo India Youth Games 2022 medal tally update: Haryana surpasses Maharashtra to occupy first position with 16 gold medals

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Pic Credit: Khelo India)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 06, 2022 11:25 PM IST

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is witnessing fierce competition between defending champions Maharashtra and hosts Haryana, who are vying for the championship crown.

Haryana surpassed Maharashtra to occupy the top spot in the KIYG medal tally on the third day of the sporting event on Monday (June 6). The grapplers carried Haryana past Maharashtra after winning back-to-back gold medals. The Haryana wrestlers swept four more gold medals as the table read 16 gold, 8 silver, 16 bronze, and a total of 45 medals on day three of the event.

The Haryana wrestlers were in ridiculous form on home turf. They bagged all five golds on the second day of the competition and attained a clean sweep on the third day as well.

Haryana also topped the 10m Air Pistol event at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi, with Shiva Narwal clinching gold and Samrat Rana winning silver. Apart from wrestling, Team Haryana also bagged gold in weightlifting and one each in shooting, yoga, cycling and gatka.

Visuals📸 from #Shooting (10m Air Pistol) held at Dr KSSR, Delhi 📍#KheloIndia #KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak@ddsportschannel @Dream11 https://t.co/xrxRsQKrwq

Meanwhile, Maharashtra have clinched 35 medals, including 13 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Manipur, who collected six gold medals in Thang-Ta over two days, were third after picking up an additional gold in cycling with an overall of 14 medals, including 10 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Maharashtra’s Vishwajit More won his bout with technical superiority. Ravinder also got the better of his tough opponent in Maharashtra’s Ajay Kapade in the freestyle 60 kg final. However, he kept his cool under pressure for a 11-8 victory.

Harshada Garud #Weightlifter 🏋‍♀️from #Maharashtra set new #NationalRecord in Women's 45 Kg total - 152 kg Snatch - 69kg and in Clean & Jerk 83 kg#KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak #KheloIndia https://t.co/UpRYkV7Zhx

Jammu and Kashmir grabbed some of the attention by winning their first gold in the traditional martial arts discipline, with Sumit getting the better of Madhya Pradesh’s Ashish in the Phunaba Anishuba 60 kg category.

Going by today's medal🏅Tally, #Haryana is rocking the SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021 by firmly sitting at Top 🤩#Maharashtra is good to go at the 2nd place followed by #Manipur at the 3rd place💯Give a shout out to the top States🥳#KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak https://t.co/Yj8cg7CAmd
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 6 medal tally

STATE GOLD SILVER BRONZETOTAL
HARYANA 16111845
MAHARSHTRA11121235
MANIPUR103114
PUNJAB54413
CHANDIGARH3227
DELHI241319
TAMIL NADU2428
UTTAR PRADESH2248
RAJASTHAN2125
ANDAMAN NICOBAR2114
GOA2103
TRIPURA2024
ASSAM16310
ARUNACHAL PRADESH1427
WEST BENGAL1326
KERALA1203
JAMMU AND KASHMIR1135
CHATTISGARH1124
KARNATAKA1012
JHARKHAND0123
MADHYA PRADESH0123
ANDHRA PRADESH0112
TELANGANA0112
GUJARAT0011
MIZORAM0011
PUDUCHERRY0011
UTTARAKHAND0011

Also read: Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Preview, venues, when & where to watch, live stream details & more

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

