Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 26

Maharashtra have retained the first spot in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally by adding four more medals on January 26. They currently have 83 medals, including 28 gold, 24 silver, and 31 bronze medals.

Tamil Nadu (62 medals) and Haryana (64 medals) are placed second and third, respectively in the medal tally. The hosts have 26 gold, 13 silver, and 23 bronze medals while the latter have 21 gold, 12 silver, and 30 bronze medals in the competition.

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Manipur have also retained their respective spots in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally. They are placed fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively, in the standings.

Punjab have 28 medals, including eight gold, nine silver, and 11 bronze. Uttar Pradesh (27 medals), Delhi (24 medals), and Manipur (22 medals) have seven gold and nine bronze medals each.

However, Uttar Pradesh are placed above the other two states with 11 silver medals while Delhi have eight silver medals and Manipur have six silver medals.

West Bengal (17 medals), Telangana (12 medals), Rajasthan (25 medals), Madhya Pradesh (19 medals), Gujarat (16 medals), Uttarakhand (13 medals), Odisha (11 medals), and Chandigarh (14 medals) are placed between eighth and 15th in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally.

Kerala (15 medals), Karnataka (11 medals), Jammu & Kashmir (six medals), Jharkhand (four medals), and Bihar (three medals) find themselves placed between 15th and 20th in the standings.

All of the top 20 states have won at least a single gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

Which are the other states that have won medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

21. Himachal Pradesh - 10 medals (four silver and six bronze)

22. Andhra Pradesh - 6 medals (three silver and three bronze)

23. Chhattisgarh - 5 medals (three silver and two bronze)

24. Tripura - 2 medals (one silver and one bronze)

25. Arunachal Pradesh - 2 medals (two bronze)

Four teams hold the 25th rank in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally with one bronze medal each. The teams are Assam, Mizoram, Puducherry and Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu.