Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings after January 31

Maharashtra finished atop the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally with 158 medals at the end of the tournament. They have won 57 gold, 48 silver, and 53 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu moved to the second position in the medal tally with 98 medals, having won 38 gold, 21 silver, and 39 bronze medals. The hosts missed out on the 100 medals mark by a couple of medals.

Haryana, on the other hand, slipped to the third spot with 103 medals in the 2023 edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. They clinched 35 gold, 22 silver, and 46 bronze medals in the competition.

Delhi finished fourth with 56 medals, while Rajasthan finished fifth in the medal tally with 47 medals. Telangana (24 medals), Uttar Pradesh (42 medals), Punjab (39 medals), Kerala (35 medals), and Manipur (31 medals) are placed between sixth and 10th in the standings.

Karnataka (47 medals), West Bengal (28 medals), Andhra Pradesh (27 medals), Madhya Pradesh (30 medals), Gujarat (25 medals), Odisha (21 medals), Assam (24 medals), Chandigarh (17 medals), Uttarakhand (16 medals), and Jharkhand (11 medals) find themselves between 11th and 20th in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 medal tally.

Bihar are 21st with five medals, Himachal Pradesh are 22nd with 14 medals, and Jammu & Kashmir are 23rd with seven medals. Meghalaya are 24th in the standings with one gold medal.

Which are the other states that have won medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023?

25. Chhatisgarh - 8 medals (six silver and two bronze)

26. Tripura - 3 medals (one silver and two bronze)

27. Mizoram - 2 medals (one silver and one bronze)

27. Nagaland - 2 medals (one silver and one bronze)

27. Puducherry - 2 medals (one silver and one bronze)

30. Arunachal Pradesh - 2 medals (two bronze)

31. Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu - 1 medal (one bronze)