Kudo athlete Sohail Khan set to participate in second Kudo National Championship Cup

Indian kudo athlete Sohail Khan, also known as “The Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh” is all set to compete in the upcoming second Kudo National Championship Cup, scheduled to take place in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, from May 25 to 31.

Known for consistently demonstrating his prowess in the sport, Sohail Khan is grinding hard and preparing for the upcoming competition, focusing on improving his strength, endurance, and striking power.

"I've been working hard to ensure I can strike down my opponents with precision and power. This tournament is crucial for me as it’s a stepping stone to representing India in future international competitions," said Sohail Khan in a press release.

The 18-time national kudo champion claimed the world champion title in kudo in 2017 after defeating a formidable French opponent. Later, in the 2023 World Championships held in Tokyo, Japan, he displayed his exceptional skills, despite narrowly falling short in the quarter-final against Vilius Tarasevicius from Lithuania.

Furthermore, Sohail is also preparing hard for the forthcoming World Championships in Paris, France. He emphasized his determination to remain undefeated and defend the national champion.

Sohail Khan faced a lot of challenges during his journey to the top of the sport

The distinguished Kudo athlete Sohail faced multiple challenges while taking up the sport. Right from rigorous physical demands to being away from his family, the challenges have been numerous. However, his dedication and passion for the sport have propelled him to the top spot.

As Sohail is getting ready to participate in Solan, his supporters' anticipation is palpable. His participation in the forthcoming second Kudo National Championship Cup is not just about winning; it’s about inspiring others and showing the correct path for future athletes.

"We eagerly await Sohail’s performance at the 2nd Kudo National Championship Cup and are confident that he will continue to make Madhya Pradesh and India proud," said his coach, Dr. Aijaz Khan.

Sohail Khan has made significant strides in his career. He has proven his prowess in striking and grappling with a record five knockouts and as many submissions out of 12 fights.

His exceptional achievements have not gone unnoticed - He was recognized as one of the “Golden Boys of Madhya Pradesh” in the prestigious MP 30 under 30 list.