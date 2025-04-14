LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (April 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Apr 14, 2025 03:22 IST
The LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors is one of the 15 games scheduled on Sunday. With the Warriors in sixth place in the West and tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves in records, the Dubs must win to avoid any chance of falling in the Play-In Tournament.

The Clippers started the first punch and took an early lead. However, the Warriors quickly took control of the game and outscored the Clippers by 33-25 in the first quarter. Jimmy Butler led the team with 10 points.

By the end of the third quarter, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler were playing against each other. The Clippers ended the quarter with a one-point lead. In the early minutes of the fourth quarter, they quickly had a six-point lead of 97-91.

also-read-trending Trending

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green113312
Jimmy Butler240711
Stephen Curry152510
Moses Moody40232
Brandin Podziemski126411
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
Gui Santos
Quinten Post
Buddy Hield
LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kawhi Leonard255420
Ivica Zubac1814311
James Harden204810
Norman Powell22010
Kris Dunn90320
Nicolas Batum
Mo Bamba
Terance Mann
Amir Coffey
Kevin Porter Jr.
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

