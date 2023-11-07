In a moment of pride, India clinched yet another remarkable victory in the realm of Para Powerlifting at the Asian Para Games 2023. Among the shining stars was Zainab Khatoon, who secured a silver medal in Women’s 61kg Powerlifting.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Zainab Khatoon candidly shared her extraordinary journey, illuminating the challenges and triumphs that defined her path.

With solid support from her dedicated coach and the unwavering backing of her family, Zainab revealed not just her physical strength but also her deep emotional connection to the nation.

The daughter of a mason from Meerut, Zainab's remarkable journey led her to secure a coveted silver medal in Powerlifting at the Para Asian Games. Despite the nerves, Khatoon's excitement was palpable as she embarked on her debut on the grand stage.

Speaking about her emotions during the competition, she shared:

“I was definitely nervous but excited too! To win silver at the Asian Para Games was one of the best moments in my life. I have worked very closely with my coach Tanvir sir, and it has truly been a phenomenal experience.”

India's exceptional performance was highlighted by a total of 111 medals at the Asian Para Games 2023. She credited the athletes' hard work and emphasized the overwhelming positivity that surrounded the team. She expressed her elation, saying:

“I believe it’s just getting better each time. Making the nation proud is a different feeling altogether. I can personally say that all the athletes have given their best and we couldn’t have done without the support of the organization and our coach who has relentlessly worked with us. There was so much positivity, it really feels good."

Securing a medal in powerlifting demands not only physical strength but also strategic brilliance. The silver medalist shed light on her preparation, revealing:

“I focused on proper warm-up exercises, stretching, and mobility exercises to improve flexibility and range of motion. Additionally, I closely monitored my nutrition and hydration levels and implemented proper technique and form to maximize my lifting potential.”

Zainab's journey to the Asian Para Games was marked by rigorous training, focusing on physical fitness, technique improvement, and mental conditioning. Guided by their coach Tanvir Logani, the team honed their skills and mental resilience, preparing themselves for the challenges ahead.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of the coach in her success, Zainab expressed her gratitude, saying:

“I owe my success to Tanvir Sir. He has trained all of us and helped us reach this level. His techniques, specifically designed for each athlete, were invaluable during the competition.”

"I guess when you have your family’s support and determination, then nothing stops you" - Zainab owes her family's constant support

Khatoon after winning the silver medal (PC: Sportskeeda)

Zainab's journey into the world of para sports was marked by adversity and determination. At the tender age of six, life threw a formidable challenge in her path. An ordinary visit to the doctor turned into a life-altering moment when an injection, intended to cure her fever, triggered an abnormal reaction, leaving her partially paralyzed.

"I was just six years old when an injection reacted abnormally, leaving me partially paralyzed," recalls Khatoon, reflecting on the painful moment that changed her life. "But my father made me strong and focused on giving me a normal life, but even after operations, nothing changed."

Despite the challenges, Zainab's unwavering spirit prevailed. With her family's support as her pillar of strength, she found the courage to face adversity head-on. It was this determination that propelled her into the world of para powerlifting.

"One day, my college teacher suggested becoming a para powerlifter, and since then, there was no looking back," Zainab shares."It was not easy; it really was tough. But I guess when you have your family’s support and determination, then nothing stops you."

Her achievements have not only made her an individual hero but also a beacon of inspiration for the para-sports community in India. When asked about the impact of her medals on the perception of para-sports in the country, she said:

“I won a silver medal, and with my country’s love and support, I now aim to win a gold. I encourage young women para powerlifters that if I can, then they can too.”

Despite facing adversity early in life, her journey to the podium exemplifies one's never-give-up attitude. Her achievement not only marks a personal triumph but also underscores the growing prominence of para-sports in India.

As she sets her sights on the Paris Paralympics next year, Zainab Khatoon stands as an inspiration, proving that exceling on the grandest stage is attainable with perseverance and grit.