Mauricio Pochettino linked with shock national team job after Chelsea departure: Reports

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the England national team job if the position becomes available in the short term. The future of Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate is linked with the performance of his side at Euro 2024, and the English FA may look to replace him later.

A former Argentina international, Pochettino has worked with three clubs in the English top flight and is familiar with the workings of English football. He has mentored some of England's finest young players, including Harry Kane and Dele Alli, and more recently Cole Palmer.

Mauricio Pochettino led Chelsea to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League this season but has parted ways with the Blues halfway through his two-year contract. The Telegraph now reports that he is, in fact, on the radar of the English FA to be the next national team manager.

Gareth Southgate is set to lead the Three Lions to Euro 2024 next month, and his future with the national team will hinge on his side's performance in Germany. He is expected to leave his role if the team does not win the tournament despite the embarrassment of talent at his disposal.

Mauricio Pochettino has long been keen on taking on the manager's job with the England national team, having revealed his wish in 2022. The abrupt termination of his relationship with Chelsea may just give him the opportunity to achieve his goal.

Two trips to Wembley and a return of European football to Chelsea have certainly done the job prospects of Pochettino no harm. They lost in the EFL Cup final against Liverpool and in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City. The Argentine is also on the radar of Manchester United, who may look to fire Erik ten Hag, and Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad.

European giants set to vie for Mauricio Pochettino addition

Two of European football's big boys are reportedly set to consider moving for Mauricio Pochettino following his Chelsea exit. Evening Standard have reported that Bayern Munich and Manchester United are keen on the Argentine manager.

Bayern Munich are looking to replace Thomas Tuchel as their manager, but have failed in their search so far and are prepared now to turn to Pochettino. If appointed, he will be reunited with Kane and Eric Dier and tasked with reclaiming the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are said to be unsatisfied with the performance of Erik ten Hag this season, seeing as they finished eighth in the Premier League. The Red Devils are reportedly prepared to dispense with the Dutch manager after the FA Cup final and will move for Pochettino.