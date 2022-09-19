National Games 2022: Full schedule, list of sports, venues and dates

National Games 2022 will commence in six cities in Gujarat on September 27 and the multi-discipline event will continue till October 10.
The 36th edition of the National Games is being held after a gap of seven years with the last edition taking place in Kerala in 2015.
Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar are the six host cities for the Games. Around 8,000 athletes will take part in 36 sporting disciplines in the Games. The cycling event will be held in New Delhi.
Indigenous sports Mallakhamba and Yogasana have been included in the event roster to promote the country’s sporting heritage.
Full schedule, list of sports and venues of National Games 2022
Here is the complete schedule for National Games 2022 with the venues and dates of the events.
|Sport
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|Archery
|Ahmedabad
|Sanskardham Venue 1
|September 30 to October 6
|Kho-Kho
|Ahmedabad
|Sanskardham Venue 2
|September 30 to October 4
|Mallakhambh
|Ahmedabad
|Sanskardham Venue 2
|October 7 to 11
|Rugby 7s
|Ahmedabad
|Transtadia Football Ground
|September 28 to 30
|Football (Men)
|Ahmedabad
|Transtadia Football Ground
|October 2 to 11
|Football (Women)
|Ahmedabad
|Shahibagh Police Ground
|October 1 to 10
|Kabaddi
|Ahmedabad
|EKA Transtadia
|September 26 to October 1
|Yogasana
|Ahmedabad
|EKA Transtadia
|October 6 to 11
|Rowing
|Ahmedabad
|Sabarmati Venue 1
|September 30 to October 3
|Canoeing
|Ahmedabad
|Sabarmati Venue 1
|October 10 and 11
|RS - Skateboarding
|Ahmedabad
|Sabarmati Venue 3
|September 30 and October 1
|RS - Inline Skating
|Ahmedabad
|Sabarmati Venue 3
|September 30 and October 1
|RS - Speed Skating
|Ahmedabad
|Sabarmati Venue 3
|September 30 to October 2
|RS - Artistic Skating
|Ahmedabad
|Sabarmati Venue 3
|September 30 and October 1
|Tennis
|Ahmedabad
|Sabarmati Venue 4
|September 29 to October 5
|Soft Tennis
|Ahmedabad
|Sabarmati Venue 4
|October 7 to 11
|Lawn Bowl
|Ahmedabad
|Kensville Golf and Country Club
|September 26 to October 3
|Golf
|Ahmedabad
|Kensville Golf and Country Club
|October 6 to 9
|Shooting (Shotgun)
|Ahmedabad
|Crowne Academy
|September 30 to October 7
|Shooting
|Ahmedabad
|Rifle Club
|September 29 to October 3
|Cycling (Road)
|Gandhinagar
|CHH Road
|October 8 and 9
|Weightlifting
|Gandhinagar
|Mahatma Mandir Venue 1
|September 30 to October 4
|Judo
|Gandhinagar
|Mahatma Mandir Venue 1
|October 7 to 11
|Fencing
|Gandhinagar
|Mahatma Mandir Venue 2
|September 30 to October 4
|Wushu
|Gandhinagar
|Mahatma Mandir Venue 2
|October 8 to 11
|Boxing
|Gandhinagar
|Mahatma Mandir Venue 3
|October 5 to 12
|Wrestling
|Gandhinagar
|Mahatma Mandir Venue 3
|September 30 to October 2
|Triathlon
|Gandhinagar
|IIT Gandhinagar
|September 30 to October 2
|Squash
|Gandhinagar
|IIT Gandhinagar Courts
|October 1 to 5
|Athletics
|Gandhinagar
|IIT Gandhinagar Ground
|September 30 to October 4
|Softball
|Gandhinagar
|IIT Gandhinagar Ground
|October 7 to 11
|Beach Handball
|Surat
|Dumas Beach
|September 30 to October 4
|Beach Volleyball
|Surat
|Dumas Beach
|October 6 to 9
|Table Tennis
|Surat
|PDDU Indoor Stadium
|September 20 to 24
|Badminton
|Surat
|PDDU Indoor Stadium
|October 1 to 6
|Gymnastics
|Vadodara
|Sama Sports Complex
|September 30 to October 4
|Handball
|Vadodara
|Sama Sports Complex
|October 7 to 12
|Aquatics
|Rajkot
|Sardar Patel Complex
|October 2 to 8
|Hockey
|Rajkot
|Saurashtra U & DC Ground 1, 2
|October 2 to 9
|Netball
|Bhavnagar
|MPH, SAG
|September 26 to 30
|Basketball 3x3
|Bhavnagar
|Outdoor Courts, SAG
|October 1 to 3
|Basketball 5x5
|Bhavnagar
|Outdoor Courts, SAG
|October 1 to 6
|Volleyball
|Bhavnagar
|MPH, SAG
|October 8 to 12
|Cycling (Track)
|New Delhi
|Velodrome
|October 1 to 4
Services topped the medal tally in the 2015 edition with 91 gold medals. Kerala and Haryana finished second and third respectively. Olympian swimmer Sajan Prakash emerged as the top athlete, winning eight medals in the 2015 edition, including six golds and two silvers.
Since the World Table Tennis Championship begins in Chengdu, China, on September 30, the National Games 2022 organizing committee has decided to hold the table tennis event from September 20 to 24 in Surat.
The spectacular opening ceremony is touted to be attended by over one lakh people.
Gujarat stepped in to host National Games 2022 just three months ago and have got everything together in record time. They are confident of conducting one of the most memorable national games.
Apart from those nursing injuries and those who are in rehab, every star athlete will be in Gujarat, setting the stage for thrilling battles.
Kabaddi, Netball, Lawn Bowls, and Rugby 7s begin before the opening ceremony.
Gujarat, who have embarked on an ambitious journey to emerge as a sporting powerhouse by breaking into the top five for the first time, will be fielding one of the largest contingents as the host state.
