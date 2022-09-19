National Games 2022: Full schedule, list of sports, venues and dates

National Games 2022 will commence in six cities in Gujarat on September 27 and the multi-discipline event will continue till October 10.

The 36th edition of the National Games is being held after a gap of seven years with the last edition taking place in Kerala in 2015.

Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar are the six host cities for the Games. Around 8,000 athletes will take part in 36 sporting disciplines in the Games. The cycling event will be held in New Delhi.

Indigenous sports Mallakhamba and Yogasana have been included in the event roster to promote the country’s sporting heritage.

Full schedule, list of sports and venues of National Games 2022

Here is the complete schedule for National Games 2022 with the venues and dates of the events.

Sport City Venue Dates Archery Ahmedabad Sanskardham Venue 1 September 30 to October 6 Kho-Kho Ahmedabad Sanskardham Venue 2 September 30 to October 4 Mallakhambh Ahmedabad Sanskardham Venue 2 October 7 to 11 Rugby 7s Ahmedabad Transtadia Football Ground September 28 to 30 Football (Men) Ahmedabad Transtadia Football Ground October 2 to 11 Football (Women) Ahmedabad Shahibagh Police Ground October 1 to 10 Kabaddi Ahmedabad EKA Transtadia September 26 to October 1 Yogasana Ahmedabad EKA Transtadia October 6 to 11 Rowing Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 1 September 30 to October 3 Canoeing Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 1 October 10 and 11 RS - Skateboarding Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 3 September 30 and October 1 RS - Inline Skating Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 3 September 30 and October 1 RS - Speed Skating Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 3 September 30 to October 2 RS - Artistic Skating Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 3 September 30 and October 1 Tennis Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 4 September 29 to October 5 Soft Tennis Ahmedabad Sabarmati Venue 4 October 7 to 11 Lawn Bowl Ahmedabad Kensville Golf and Country Club September 26 to October 3 Golf Ahmedabad Kensville Golf and Country Club October 6 to 9 Shooting (Shotgun) Ahmedabad Crowne Academy September 30 to October 7 Shooting Ahmedabad Rifle Club September 29 to October 3 Cycling (Road) Gandhinagar CHH Road October 8 and 9 Weightlifting Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 September 30 to October 4 Judo Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 October 7 to 11 Fencing Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 2 September 30 to October 4 Wushu Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 2 October 8 to 11 Boxing Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 3 October 5 to 12 Wrestling Gandhinagar Mahatma Mandir Venue 3 September 30 to October 2 Triathlon Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar September 30 to October 2 Squash Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar Courts October 1 to 5 Athletics Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar Ground September 30 to October 4 Softball Gandhinagar IIT Gandhinagar Ground October 7 to 11 Beach Handball Surat Dumas Beach September 30 to October 4 Beach Volleyball Surat Dumas Beach October 6 to 9 Table Tennis Surat PDDU Indoor Stadium September 20 to 24 Badminton Surat PDDU Indoor Stadium October 1 to 6 Gymnastics Vadodara Sama Sports Complex September 30 to October 4 Handball Vadodara Sama Sports Complex October 7 to 12 Aquatics Rajkot Sardar Patel Complex October 2 to 8 Hockey Rajkot Saurashtra U & DC Ground 1, 2 October 2 to 9 Netball Bhavnagar MPH, SAG September 26 to 30 Basketball 3x3 Bhavnagar Outdoor Courts, SAG October 1 to 3 Basketball 5x5 Bhavnagar Outdoor Courts, SAG October 1 to 6 Volleyball Bhavnagar MPH, SAG October 8 to 12 Cycling (Track) New Delhi Velodrome October 1 to 4

Services topped the medal tally in the 2015 edition with 91 gold medals. Kerala and Haryana finished second and third respectively. Olympian swimmer Sajan Prakash emerged as the top athlete, winning eight medals in the 2015 edition, including six golds and two silvers.

Since the World Table Tennis Championship begins in Chengdu, China, on September 30, the National Games 2022 organizing committee has decided to hold the table tennis event from September 20 to 24 in Surat.

The spectacular opening ceremony is touted to be attended by over one lakh people.

Gujarat stepped in to host National Games 2022 just three months ago and have got everything together in record time. They are confident of conducting one of the most memorable national games.

Apart from those nursing injuries and those who are in rehab, every star athlete will be in Gujarat, setting the stage for thrilling battles.

Kabaddi, Netball, Lawn Bowls, and Rugby 7s begin before the opening ceremony.

Gujarat, who have embarked on an ambitious journey to emerge as a sporting powerhouse by breaking into the top five for the first time, will be fielding one of the largest contingents as the host state.

