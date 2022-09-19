Create

National Games 2022: Full schedule, list of sports, venues and dates

Surat&rsquo;s PDDU stadium all set for National Games table tennis action.
Hari Kishore M
National Games 2022 will commence in six cities in Gujarat on September 27 and the multi-discipline event will continue till October 10.

The 36th edition of the National Games is being held after a gap of seven years with the last edition taking place in Kerala in 2015.

Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar are the six host cities for the Games. Around 8,000 athletes will take part in 36 sporting disciplines in the Games. The cycling event will be held in New Delhi.

Indigenous sports Mallakhamba and Yogasana have been included in the event roster to promote the country’s sporting heritage.

Full schedule, list of sports and venues of National Games 2022

Here is the complete schedule for National Games 2022 with the venues and dates of the events.

SportCityVenueDates
Archery AhmedabadSanskardham Venue 1 September 30 to October 6
Kho-Kho AhmedabadSanskardham Venue 2 September 30 to October 4
MallakhambhAhmedabadSanskardham Venue 2October 7 to 11
Rugby 7sAhmedabadTranstadia Football GroundSeptember 28 to 30
Football (Men)AhmedabadTranstadia Football GroundOctober 2 to 11
Football (Women) AhmedabadShahibagh Police GroundOctober 1 to 10
KabaddiAhmedabadEKA TranstadiaSeptember 26 to October 1
YogasanaAhmedabadEKA TranstadiaOctober 6 to 11
RowingAhmedabadSabarmati Venue 1September 30 to October 3
Canoeing AhmedabadSabarmati Venue 1October 10 and 11
RS - SkateboardingAhmedabadSabarmati Venue 3September 30 and October 1
RS - Inline SkatingAhmedabadSabarmati Venue 3September 30 and October 1
RS - Speed Skating AhmedabadSabarmati Venue 3September 30 to October 2
RS - Artistic SkatingAhmedabadSabarmati Venue 3September 30 and October 1
TennisAhmedabadSabarmati Venue 4September 29 to October 5
Soft TennisAhmedabadSabarmati Venue 4October 7 to 11
Lawn BowlAhmedabadKensville Golf and Country ClubSeptember 26 to October 3
GolfAhmedabadKensville Golf and Country ClubOctober 6 to 9
Shooting (Shotgun)AhmedabadCrowne AcademySeptember 30 to October 7
ShootingAhmedabadRifle ClubSeptember 29 to October 3
Cycling (Road)GandhinagarCHH RoadOctober 8 and 9
WeightliftingGandhinagarMahatma Mandir Venue 1September 30 to October 4
JudoGandhinagarMahatma Mandir Venue 1October 7 to 11
FencingGandhinagarMahatma Mandir Venue 2 September 30 to October 4
WushuGandhinagarMahatma Mandir Venue 2 October 8 to 11
BoxingGandhinagarMahatma Mandir Venue 3 October 5 to 12
WrestlingGandhinagarMahatma Mandir Venue 3 September 30 to October 2
TriathlonGandhinagarIIT GandhinagarSeptember 30 to October 2
SquashGandhinagarIIT Gandhinagar CourtsOctober 1 to 5
AthleticsGandhinagarIIT Gandhinagar GroundSeptember 30 to October 4
SoftballGandhinagarIIT Gandhinagar GroundOctober 7 to 11
Beach HandballSuratDumas BeachSeptember 30 to October 4
Beach VolleyballSuratDumas BeachOctober 6 to 9
Table TennisSuratPDDU Indoor StadiumSeptember 20 to 24
BadmintonSuratPDDU Indoor StadiumOctober 1 to 6
GymnasticsVadodaraSama Sports ComplexSeptember 30 to October 4
HandballVadodaraSama Sports ComplexOctober 7 to 12
AquaticsRajkotSardar Patel ComplexOctober 2 to 8
HockeyRajkotSaurashtra U & DC Ground 1, 2October 2 to 9
NetballBhavnagarMPH, SAGSeptember 26 to 30
Basketball 3x3BhavnagarOutdoor Courts, SAGOctober 1 to 3
Basketball 5x5BhavnagarOutdoor Courts, SAGOctober 1 to 6
VolleyballBhavnagarMPH, SAGOctober 8 to 12
Cycling (Track)New DelhiVelodromeOctober 1 to 4

Services topped the medal tally in the 2015 edition with 91 gold medals. Kerala and Haryana finished second and third respectively. Olympian swimmer Sajan Prakash emerged as the top athlete, winning eight medals in the 2015 edition, including six golds and two silvers.

Since the World Table Tennis Championship begins in Chengdu, China, on September 30, the National Games 2022 organizing committee has decided to hold the table tennis event from September 20 to 24 in Surat.

The spectacular opening ceremony is touted to be attended by over one lakh people.

Gujarat stepped in to host National Games 2022 just three months ago and have got everything together in record time. They are confident of conducting one of the most memorable national games.

Apart from those nursing injuries and those who are in rehab, every star athlete will be in Gujarat, setting the stage for thrilling battles.

Kabaddi, Netball, Lawn Bowls, and Rugby 7s begin before the opening ceremony.

Gujarat, who have embarked on an ambitious journey to emerge as a sporting powerhouse by breaking into the top five for the first time, will be fielding one of the largest contingents as the host state.

