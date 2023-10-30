Maharashtra dominated the proceedings on the fourth day of the National Games 2023 as they sit comfortably at the top of the medals tally.

There is a daylight difference between Maharashtra in the first place and Haryana in the second place. Maharashtra added 11 more medals to their tally on Sunday to take their total to 96, including 41 gold, 26 silver, and 29 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Haryana, placed second, follow them in the points table with 40 medals. Haryana won six medals on day three of the National Games 2023, including one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. They now have a total of 18 gold, 8 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

Two of Maharashtra’s medals came in Aquatics as they won a silver medal in the men’s 100m butterfly, while a bronze medal was registered in the men’s 4x100m freestyle. Furthermore, amid their dominance, they also won a silver medal in Pencak Silat-Tanding male class 55-60 kg and a bronze medal in Women’s Weightlifting 87+ category.

Talking about Haryana’s performance, they won a bronze medal in the Pencak Silat-Tanding female class 80-85 kg and a bronze in Fencing - men’s foil.

Services also won six medals on day three to remain in the third spot in the medals tally. They now have 14 gold, 7 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

However, Karnataka made the massive jump from the 9th position to 4th with seven medals on day three. Karnataka won a whopping six gold medals and one bronze and made their presence felt in the National Games 2023.

Meanwhile, Manipur continued on the fifth place in the points table as they added five more medals to their kitty on the fourth day. Tamil Nadu has risen to the 6th place with a total of 20 medals, while Odisha has slipped to the 7th.

Interestingly, Madhya Pradesh is 9th in the standings with a whopping 34 medals. However, they have managed to win only 4 gold medals alongside 19 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Which states have not won a gold medal yet at the National Games 2023?

Out of all participating teams, five states are yet to win their first gold medal in the ongoing National Games. Bihar, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Jharkhand are yet to get their hands on the gold medal.

All these five states have won only a single medal. While Bihar and Tripura have won one silver each, the other three states have won a solitary bronze medal each.