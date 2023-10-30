Uttar Pradesh weightlifter Purnima Pandey wins second successive gold medal in National Games despite a wrist injury

Purnima Pandey, the weightlifter from Uttar Pradesh, displayed her elite mentality and mental toughness by winning the gold medal despite a wrist injury in the ongoing National Games 2023.

In fact, after securing the gold medal, Purnima further attempted to break the national record in the 87+ weight category. It is also her second successive gold medal in the National Games.

Purnima Pandey secured her gold medal by lifting a total of 222 kg (100 kg in Snatch and 122 kg in Clean and Jerk). Furthermore, in her third attempt, she also attempted to break her own national record.

Purnima tried to better her record of 105 kg in Snatch but she lost her balance and also almost twisted her ankle in the process. She also tried to break another record in Clean and Jerk in an attempt to lift 129 kg but failed again.

Her efforts were really commendable and surprised many as Purnima Pandey was carrying a wrist injury that would require surgery.

"I wanted to prove a point" - Purnima Pandey

Weightlifting - Commonwealth Games: Day 6

When Purnima was asked why she tried to lift more weight, even after securing the gold medal, despite the risk of the aggravation of the wrist injury, she replied,

"As a player, it is quite difficult to hold yourself back after coming this close."

During the last year, Purnima Pandey's ranking took a dip due to her wrist injury. However, that motivated the UP lifter even further as she wanted to prove a point to her competitors. Furthermore, she also wanted to show that she was still one of the best in the nation.

Purnima added,

"I needed to prove a point after the drop in my ranking and I am happy with the way I performed today."

Purnima Pandey is now eyeing the senior nationals in January and she also clarified that she is going to delay her wrist surgery till after the senior nationals.