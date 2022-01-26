Neeraj Chopra, Vandana Katariya to be honored with Padma Shri, Devendra Jhajharia wins Padma Bhushan

The 2021 Tokyo Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to be conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award. He will be awarded on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

Neeraj became only the second individual Indian athlete after Abhinav Bindra to be crowned Olympic champion last year.

The 24-year-old Olympic gold medallist took to social media to express his gratitude at being conferred with the honor.

Neeraj said:

"I am delighted to know that I am being conferred the Padma Shri award and Param Vishisht Seva Medal. Thank you for all your support and well wishes. My hard work and efforts will always be to deliver my best performance."

Neeraj Chopra @Neeraj_chopra1 🏽 पद्म श्री अवार्ड और परम विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल से सम्मानित किए जाने की खबर सुन के मुझे बेहद खुशी हुई। आप सभी के सपोर्ट और आशिर्वाद के लिए बहुत धन्यवाद। मेरी मेहनत और प्रयास हमेशा ही अपने देश के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ परफॉर्मेंस देना ही रहेगा पद्म श्री अवार्ड और परम विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल से सम्मानित किए जाने की खबर सुन के मुझे बेहद खुशी हुई। आप सभी के सपोर्ट और आशिर्वाद के लिए बहुत धन्यवाद। मेरी मेहनत और प्रयास हमेशा ही अपने देश के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ परफॉर्मेंस देना ही रहेगा 🙏🏽 🇮🇳 https://t.co/2KOSd70BL5

Apart from Neeraj, Indian women's hockey forward Vandana Kataria will also be awarded the Padma Shri. She has been an integral part of Indian hockey for over a decade now.

Vandana was a part of the Indian team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics. Earlier, the hockey forward completed 250 international caps for India at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Muscat, Oman on January 21.

Other athletes honored with Padma Awards

Three-time Paralympic medallist Devendra Jhajharia will receive prestigious Padma Bhushan for his brilliant performance in Tokyo. Jhajharia bagged a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the Men's Javelin throw - F46 event.

Jhajharia has two gold medals in the javelin throw event at the Paralympic Games, 2004 Athens and more recently in Rio 2016.

Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat became the first ever para-shuttler to be a recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award. Four-time world champion Pramod scripted history by becoming the first Indian ever to win badminton gold at the Paralympics.

List of Padma Awards 2022 Winners (Sports):

Padma Bhushan 2022:

Devendra Jhajharia (Para - Javelin throw)

Padma Shri 2022:

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin throw)

Sumit Antil (Para - Javelin throw)

Pramod Bhagat (Para-badminton)

Avani Lekhara (Para-shooter)

Vandana Katariya (Hockey)

Faisal Ali Dar (Martial Arts)

Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil (Martial Arts)

Brahmanand Sankhwalkar (football)

