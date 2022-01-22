Asia Cup 2022: Vandana Katariya makes 250th international appearance 

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team's speedy forward Vandana Katariya completed 250 international caps for India at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Muscat, Oman on January 21.

The match against Malaysia was a milestone for Vandana Katariya. Playing for the country will always be a matter of great pride for athletes. However, making 250 appearances for the team is adding a feather to an already illustrious career for the Indian forward.

It was a sublime display from the Indian women's hockey team as they pulled off a thumping victory against Malaysia at the Asia Cup 2022 on Friday. India outhustled Malaysia with a 9-0 scoreline during their opening encounter.

The 29-year-old forward has been an integral part of the squad ever since making her debut in the senior team in 2009 at the age of 17. Vandana Katariya stated that it was an honor to represent India for around a decade. Vandana, on the special occasion, told Hockey India:

"This is a special moment for me to achieve this incredible milestone of playing 250 matches for India. I am happy to have been part of this team's amazing growth over the past decade. It's truly been a remarkable journey for all of us and I feel fortunate for all the support we have received from Hockey India as well as the fans."

She added:

"I thank my teammates for their constant support all these years. I thank all the coaches for making me a better player and I also thank my family for putting their faith in me and allowing me to pursue my dream of playing for India."

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia MILESTONE ALERT



Congratulations to Vandana Katariya on completing appearances for the Indian team as she steps out on the turf for our clash against Malaysia!



#IndiaKaGame MILESTONE ALERTCongratulations to Vandana Katariya on completingappearances for the Indian team as she steps out on the turf for our clash against Malaysia! 🚨 MILESTONE ALERT 🚨Congratulations to Vandana Katariya on completing 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ appearances for the Indian team as she steps out on the turf for our clash against Malaysia! 🇮🇳🔥#IndiaKaGame https://t.co/U6kY7MdG8D

Hockey India (HI) President Gyanendro Ningombam congratulates Vandana Katariya

Hockey India (HI) President Gyanendro Ningombam congratulated Vandana on making 250 international appearances for the Indian women's hockey team. The HI president said:

“I congratulate Vandana Katariya on completing 250 International Caps for India. She has been an inspirational figure in the Indian Women's team and has been part of India's several incredible feats. I wish that she continues to perform her best in the upcoming tournaments and continue to contribute to Indian women's hockey."

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Asia Cup hockey: Savita Punia to lead 18-member squad, Deep Grace appointed deputy

Edited by Ritwik Kumar