Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra bats for Sports Science at 2022 KIYG conference, emphasizes importance of sports science 

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra spoke about the importance of sports science while addressing a conference during the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). He was the keynote speaker at the National Centre for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR) session on “Olympic Gold In Athletics – A Billion Dream Fulfilled And My Journey” on Monday (June 6).

The 24-year-old is currently training in Finland for the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) and Athletics World Championships. He attended the NCSSR session virtually.

He emphasized the importance of having technical knowledge of Sports Science and Biomechanics and the advantages it enhances athletes' world-level performances.

While speaking at the session, Neeraj Chopra said (as per a Government of India press release):

“I believe to be able to give a world-class performance, things like sports science and biomechanics matter a lot along with your regular training. Further, having knowledge of sports science also helps you understand things like nutrition, diet, recovery, and biomechanics technically."

He further added:

"It is only after understanding all of this and more that we are able to progress as an athlete and as a competitor. This is the case for me here and at NSNIS Patiala, where I slowly learn about all of this and am thus able to progress as a player. So having knowledge of Sports Science and Biomechanics helps a lot.”

NCSSR collaborates with Haryana Govt, SAI and others hosting a two-day conference for Sports Science at KIYG 2022

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is underway in Panchkula, Haryana.

NCSSR, in collaboration with the Haryana Government, SAI, and Sports Science and Analytics Centre, IIT Madras are jointly hosting a two-day conference on “Innovative Technological and Sports Sciences Practices for High Performance in Youth Sports” at the ongoing KIYG in Panchkula.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has for the first time set up NCSSR to promote Sports Science in the country. MYAS is channeling the motive by using KIYG as the medium to convey the importance of "Innovative Technological and Sports Sciences Practices for High Performance in Youth Sports”

Khelo India Youth Games is organized to promote sports and produce incredible athletes at the grassroots level in the country.

To kickstart the initiative, the sports ministry has already created 400 sports science specialist spots, out of which 250 are already working with SAI.

