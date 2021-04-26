Organizers to unveil new Covid-19 measures for Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee will announce a new set of rules governing how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes can compete without spreading Covid-19.

The latest edition of the 'Playbook' is expected to be rolled out this week, providing a framework of basic principles that each athlete will follow during their stay in Tokyo. The protocols are aimed at holding a successful event as countries across the globe grapple with uncertainty amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Japan has imposed a third state of emergency in the capital city Tokyo, Osaka, and several other areas to prevent a rapid coronavirus resurgence ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had this to say:

“I sincerely apologize for causing trouble for so many people again,”

“The IOC has the authority to decide and the IOC has already decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics,” Yoshihide Suga said, via The Associated Press. “We aim to hold the games while taking strong measures to protect people’s lives from the further spread of infections.”

Organizers are expected to recommend daily testing for all athletes traveling to Tokyo. There will be no 14-day quarantine requirement when the athletes arrive, allowing them to train ahead of the event. They will be required to stay in a bio-bubble at the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay, competition venues and training areas.

Athetes and staff members will be required to be tested twice within 96 hours before leaving their homes, according to Japanese news agency Kyodo News. They will be tested once they arrive in Japan.

Uncertainty persists over Tokyo Olympics

Clouds of uncertainty are looming large over the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics. 80% of Japanese citizens are not in favor of staging the Olympics this year, according to the latest poll.

The Tokyo Olympics torch relay was taken off the public streets and was forced to run in a city park in Osaka with no spectators. The relay began on March 25 from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima in Japan.

The torch relays were originally supposed to be held across all 47 prefectures of Japan over a period of 121 days. It is scheduled to end at the National Stadium on July 23 for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.