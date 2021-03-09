Fans unlikely to attend Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay opening ceremony - Reports

The kick-off ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, which is planned for later this month, is likely to be held without any spectators, according to Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun.

The ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on 25 March 2021 in Fukushima, Japan, had earlier been planned with 3,000 spectators.

Tokyo Olympic organizers, who did not comment on the same, as per the report which cited an unnamed source, have also put in place several other guidelines for the Olympic torch relay.

No cheering is expected along the relay route and locals have been asked to attend only those sections which are close to their residences.

International Olympic Committee officials and Tokyo Olympic organizers are yet to decide whether to allow spectators for the various events at the Games later this year.

A decision on whether foreign spectators will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics could be taken by the end of April.

Organizers are also expected to announce guidelines for local fans attending the various events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 would like to announce the guidelines covering COVID-19 countermeasures that will be implemented during the Olympic Torch Relay, which will start on 25 March 2021.#HopeLightsOurWayhttps://t.co/dEmrqurZwV — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) February 25, 2021

More about the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Torch Relay

Former Japanese swimmer Imoto Naoko holds the Olympic torch during the Flame Handover Ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics on March 19, 2020 in Athens, Greece.

Advertisement

The Olympic torch relay for Tokyo 2020 kicked off by lighting the Olympic flame in Athens, Greece, in March last year.

It was then transported to Miyagi Prefecture, Japan via a special jet.

We have just 100 Days To Go until the #Tokyo2020 Olympic Torch Relay begins! 🙌



The Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 inches ever closer and it wouldn't be a Games without the iconic torch traversing the land.



The @OlympicFlame will once again burn bright in Japan! 100 Days! pic.twitter.com/h56x2Lk1TX — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) December 17, 2019

What is the schedule for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay?

You can find the Tokyo Olympics Torch relay schedule here.

Who are the torchbearers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Torch Relay?

The torchbearers, who have been selected from each of the 47 prefectures in Japan, come from a wide variety of backgrounds across various cross-sections of society.

Among this year's torchbearers are surfer and lifeguard Sato Hiroshi, Chinese woman Hou Jiayi, Japanese-Brazilian Noguchi Bruna, and university student Shimazaki Nanami. You can read more about each of them here.