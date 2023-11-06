Pan American Games 2023 Day 16 Results: USA medal winners ft. Hannah Roberts and Casey Kaufhold 

The 16-day event, the 2023 Pan American Games concluded on November 5, 2023, with the USA squad leading the medal tally with 286 medals, including 124 gold medals, 75 silver medals, and 87 bronze medals.

The 16-day competition began on October 21, 2023, in Santiago, Chile, with the opening ceremony taking place on October 20, 2023. The U.S. squad took home medals on the last day of multiple events, including archery, bowling, cycling, karate, roller sports, squash, table tennis, golf, and basque pelota.

After the conclusion of the games, the USA squad topped the medal tally followed by Brazil with 205 medals, including 66 gold medals, 73 silver medals, and 66 bronze medals. Mexico finished third in the medal tally with 142 medals, including 52 gold medals, 38 silver medals, and 52 bronze medals.

Team USA medal winners in archery at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 16

Casey Kaufhold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan

Jackson Mirich clinched a gold medal in the men's individual recurve by leaving behind Mexico's Matias Grande. Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold secured a gold medal in the mixed team. The duo left behind the Brazilian and Mexican duos. Further, Kaufhold went on to bag a bronze medal in the women's individual recurve.

Gold medalists:

Jackson Mirich - Men's individual recurve

Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold - Mixed team

Bronze medalist:

Casey Kaufhold - Women's individual recurve

Team USA medal winners in bowling at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 16

The U.S. squad has secured three medals in Santiago, two of which were secured on the last day of the event. A.J. Johnson secured a gold medal in the men's single bowling category after defeating Canada's Michel Hupe. Breanne Clemmer secured a bronze medal in the women's single after tying with Sandra Gongora.

Gold medalist:

A.J. Johnson

Bronze medalist:

Breanne Clemmer

Team USA medal winners in other sports at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 16

Cycling:

The Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, Hannah Roberts secured a gold medal in the women's BMX freestyle event. She defeated Chile's Macarena Perez and Venezuela's Katherine Diaz.

Gold medalist: Hannah Roberts - Women's BMX freestyle

Karate:

Gold medalist:

Thomas Scott - Men's 75 kg

Bronze medalist:

Skylar Lingl - Women's 68 kg

Roller sports:

Gold medalist: Erin Jackson - Women's 500m

Table Tennis:

Gold medalist: Women's team

Rachel Sung

Amy Wang

Lily Zhang

Squash:

Gold medalist: Women's team

Olivia Clyne

Olivie Fiechter

Amanda Sobhy

Basque Pelota:

Silver medalist: Men's frontenis doubles

Omar and Salvador Espinoza

Golf:

Bronze Medal: Men's individual

Dylan Menante

The closing ceremony of the games was held on November 5, 2023, at the Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida.