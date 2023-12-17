"Para athletes are mentally stronger than us because they have more problems to face" - Shooter Manu Bhaker at Khelo India Para Games 2023

Young Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker has stated that paralympic athletes are mentally much stronger than their able-bodied counterparts. The 21-year-old commented on the sidelines of the ongoing first edition of the Khelo India Para Games.

India's historic feat of 111 medals at the 2022 Para Asian Games was a quantum jump for the para-athletes and the air was abuzz with stories of grit, determination, and standing tall against adversities. The Khelo India Para Games, an initiative by the Sports Ministry of India, is a stepping stone in enhancing the grassroots levels of the country's para-athletes.

Manu Bhaker, who has raised the bar of Indian shooting at major international events since her teenage days and recently won an Olympic quota in women's 25m pistol event, lauded the efforts of the para-athletes and mentioned how they inspire Olympic athletes.

While presenting the medals to the Khelo India Para Games winners at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Saturday, Manu Bhaker was quoted as saying by news agency PTI:

“Para athletes are mentally stronger than us because they have more problems to face which they overcome. And then to win a medal for the country is a huge achievement. I find motivation in the same. Whenever I speak to them, I get inspired, and hence, I love to speak with them and train alongside them."

"Para-athletes do not make excuses despite all the struggles" - Anjum Moudgil

Indian rifle shooter from Punjab, Anjum Moudgil, another Olympian present at the medal ceremony on the penultimate day of the Khelo India Para Games, said the para-athletes have been a constant source of motivation in her life.

“I am constantly inspired by each and everything about the para-athletes. They do not make excuses despite all the struggles that they and their family have been through."

“They are still here each day and they train with us here at Karni Singh range. It’s so good to see their positivity. It is a motivation for us able-bodied shooters as we prepare for Paris. I am looking forward to Paris and I hope we can share the podium with the para shooters,” she added.

Haryana-born Anish Bhanwal, who became the first shooter to earn an Olympic quota in 25m rapid-pistol for India since 2012, mentioned how the para shooters are preparing for the Paralympics in Paris, which will subsequently take place in August 2024 just after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics Games.

"I met with all the para athletes here and they are motivated to perform in Paris next year. They have already started preparing for the same. Despite being physically challenged, they are doing a lot of hard work and training. Their dedication is quite inspiring for us as well and motivates us to do our best," the 20-year-old stated.

The Khelo India Para Games will conclude on Sunday with Harayana currently leading the medal tally charts with 100 medals (38 gold, 38 silver, and 24 bronze medals) according to data provided by the official website of para.kheloindia.gov.in.