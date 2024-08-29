Paris 2024 Paralympics: List of India's flag bearers over the years

By Karan Sethi
Modified Aug 29, 2024
Sumit Antil(left), Rajinder Rahelu (centre) and Devendra Jhajaria (right) are some of India
Sumit Antil(left), Rajinder Rahelu (centre) and Devendra Jhajaria (right) are some of India's flag bearers at the Paralympics. (Image via Getty)

The Paris 2024 Paralympics have commenced, with the competition set to be held from August 29 to September 8. A grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, August 28, declared the prestigious Games open.

Para-athletes from around the world walked out proudly, holding their respective national flags during the Parade of Nations. In a special honor, star para-athletes Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Yadav were India's flag bearers during the Paris 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony.

It is always a special moment for any athlete to be at the forefront of such a prestigious ceremony. Walking out with the Indian flag at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Sumit and Bhagyashree now have a special spot in India's Paralympics history.

India made its first appearance at the Parade of Nations at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing and were represented by a two-member contingent. Here is a list of all Indian flag bearers at the Paralympics so far.

List of India's flag bearers at the Paralympics over the years

Paralympics Edition

Flag Bearer

Event Competed In


2024 Paris

Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Yadav

Sumit Antil- Men's Javelin Throw F64

Bhagyashree Yadav- Women's Shot Put F34


2020 Tokyo

Tek Chand

Javelin Throw


2016 Rio

Devendra Jhajaria

Men’s Javelin Throw- F46


2012 London

Jagseer Singh

Men’s Long Jump F-46


2008 Beijing

Rajinder Singh Rahelu

Men's Powerlifting 56kg


India to compete with its largest-ever contingent at Paris 2024 Paralympics

India is making its appearance at the Paris 2024 Paralympics with a very strong contingent. The proud nation has sent its largest-ever Paralympics contingent for the upcoming Games in Paris.

A total of 84 Indian para-athletes will be competing for glory at the quadrennial event. At the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, India had sent a 54-member contingent. To progress this much in four years is a great indicator of the health of para-sports in India.

Adding to the accomplishment, India has also sent participants to compete in three new categories. Para-cycling, para-rowing and para-judo make up the three sports, expanding India's participation to 12 sports. India had won 19 medals at the Games in Tokyo and will be hoping to return from Paris with a much higher tally.

