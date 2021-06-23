PM Narendra Modi lauds Tokyo Olympic bound athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praise on the athletes who will represent India at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The message from the PM comes on an auspicious day for athletes as June 23 is celebrated as 'Olympic Day'.

It was on 23rd June, 1894, that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) came into existence in Paris. Since 1948, the foundation day of the IOC has been celebrated as Olympic Day. The goal of celebrating Olympic Day is to promote participation in sports across the globe regardless of age, gender, or athletic ability.

"Every year, Olympic Day allows the whole world to unite behind the Olympic dream." IOC President Thomas Bach. celebrate Olympic Day,

On the eve of the Olympic Day, the Olympic website and the official Youtube channel of the Olympics released a video titled "The World Only Moves Forward When We Move Together". The video features eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and four-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to celebrate the Olympic Day and wish the athletes participating in the upcoming Tokyo games.

Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

Narendra Modi wants the nation to get behind the athletes bound for Tokyo

To make the best use of the occasion, the PM also launched a quiz for the young sports enthusiasts.

In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part. https://t.co/De25nciIUZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2021

The quiz will help in creating awareness amongst sports fans about the about the Olympics and the Indian participation at the quadrennial games. The quiz can be played on the MyGov website.

The official song, 'Tu Thaan Le', for the Indian team heading to Tokyo, will also be released on Olympic Day in the presence of Indian Olympic Association President Dr. Narinder Batra, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and Secretary General of Rajeev Mehta.

Kiren Rijiju had also said that he would request the honorable Prime Minister to join him in a virtual send-off for the athletes heading to Tokyo. The minister had expressed his satisfaction with the preparations for the Tokyo games.

Kiren Rijiju is expecting a better medal return from these games than Rio Olympics 2016. However, he has urged the athletes not to be disappointed should they fail to do so.

