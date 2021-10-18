Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh sanctions cash prizes for players, coaches hailing from state

The Punjab government on Monday authorized INR 11 crore rupees for the athletes and coaching staff, who displayed outstanding performance on different levels.

Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh has announced the sanctioning of INR 11 crores for the year 2018-19 and 2019-20 for around 3000 athletes from the state.

As per the sports policy, athletes who have outperformed themselves at the state, national and international level will be rewarded with cash prizes. The sporting rewards, which have been shelved for nearly two years, will now be distributed within one month.

The list of athletes and coaches will be decided within a few days.

Punjab government announces cash rewards and other important meetings

Sports Minister Pargat Singh, along with several other ministers, made the decision during a recently held meeting in Punjab Bhawan. Apart from the cash prizes, Pargat Singh has called for a meeting of awardees and ex-Olympians belonging to the state to take note of the issues revolving around sports in Punjab.

This meeting will be held to canvass all the issues pertaining to various sports and to create an affable environment for the sporting fraternity in the state.

Secretary Sports Ajoy Sharma, Sports expert and Committee Member Arjuna Awardee Colonel Balbir Singh, Secretary-General Punjab Olympic Association Raja KS Sidhu, Director Parminder Singh, and Jaipal Singh apart from Deputy Director Sports Authority of India and others were part of the meeting.

A meeting will also be organized with the Punjab Olympic Association to discuss and constitute a healthy orientation and coordination with the other sporting associations.

Pargat Singh asserted that each and every athlete who has done exceedingly well for the state as well as for India without fail should be complimented with the allocated cash prize.

"More than 1000 players, as well as coaches, will be recipients of cash prizes for 2018-19 while for the year 2019-20, more than 2000 players and coaches will receive the honors," said Punjab's Sports Minister.

