Queen's Baton Relay for 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games takes place in Bengaluru 

The 16th official Queen's Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) in India continued in Bengaluru on January 14 after the New Delhi leg.

The baton arrived in the national capital on January 10. Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya kicked off the Queen's Baton Relay on January 12 with a symbolic run in New Delhi.

The Baton Relay was next held in Bengaluru, with the final leg to be hosted by Bhubaneswar on January 15.

The Queen's Baton Relay is a relay around the world held prior to the commencement of the Commonwealth Games. The baton carries a message from the Head of the Commonwealth, currently Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is slated to be held between July 28 and August 8.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the Commonwealth Games Baton Relay program virtually on Friday. The CM was elated as Bengaluru was among the Indian cities which got a chance to receive the Queen's Baton.

"The baton has arrived in India after traversing 9000kms," he was quoted as saying by ANI. "Four mega cities have been given the opportunity to receive the baton and it is happy to note that Bengaluru is one among them."

While attending the program, the CM stressed how top-level coaching and scientific training are crucial for success in the field of sports.

"Well qualified coaches need to provide scientific training for the sportspersons," he said. "Athletes need training from the best coaches. There is a need to formulate a syllabus and guide them accordingly. The state government is committed to provide necessary assistance to achieve the goals of Amrita Sports Project."

"PM Modi gave new dimension to sporting world" - CM Basavaraj Bommai during Queen's Baton Relay program

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also stated that PM Narendra Modi has given a new dimension to the nation's sporting culture with the inception of the 'Khelo India' and 'Jeeto India' programmes.

"Prime Minister Modi has given new thought and dimension to the sporting world," he said. "Sporting events are being held regularly under the 'Khelo India' programme. 'Jeeto India' programme has given big boost and inspiration for the sportspersons. This has enabled India to win the highest medals at the recent Tokyo Olympics. Sports need a lot of encouragement."

