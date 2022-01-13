Skipper Rani Rampal addresses National Youth Festival 2022

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal attended the National Youth Festival 2022, hosted by the Puducherry Government on Wednesday. Rani addressed the youth at the event and shared some advice with them.

She highlighted the importance of fitness, stating that fitness and good health is very important for all, not only for sportspeople.

She said:

"Health is a very important thing for all of us. Not only for sportspeople, but also for all of us...youth. "

Rani also shared her journey as a sportsperson and the future of Indian women's hockey envisioned by the team during the youth festival. THe Padma Shri awardee has been away from the hockey field for a few months as she is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team is all set to kickstart their campaign at the upcoming Asia Cup. The competition will be held in Muscat, Oman, from January 21 to January 28. Experienced goalkeeper Savita Punia will lead the team in the absence of Rani.

Rani along with Lovlina Borgohain spoke about how the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Beti Khilao slogan has inspired them in their journeys.

"PM Modi's Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Beti Khilao slogan shows how much importance is being given to sports in the country. Pushing an athlete to do better physically and mentally is not easy as they have to give their 100% every single time. I thank PM Modi and the Sports Ministry for all the possible support and providing better infrastructure," said Rani Rampal.

The two-day festival is being hosted to harness the power of youth and bring about change in the nation under different themes.

Rani Rampal thanks Sports Ministry for their constant support towards athletes

Rani thanked the Ministry of Sports for training world class athletes in the country by providing constant support.

"We are lucky to live in an environment where sporting talent is being nurtured in the country. All credit goes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Ministry for the best performance of Indian Contingent and winning more medals for the country in Olympics," she said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Asia Cup hockey: Savita Punia to lead 18-member squad, Deep Grace appointed deputy

Edited by Aditya Singh