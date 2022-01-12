Ravi Dahiya starts Queen's Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in India

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya kicked off the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Wednesday with a symbolic run in New Delhi.

The Queen's Baton Relay is a relay around the world held prior to the commencement of the Commonwealth Games. The baton carries a message from the Head of the Commonwealth, currently Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is slated to be held between July 28 and August 8.

The Queen's Baton for the 2022 CWG arrived at the national capital on Monday. The 16th official Queen's Baton Relay will next be held in Bengaluru on January 14, with the final leg to be hosted by Bhubaneswar on January 15.

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta and British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis were among other dignitaries present during the Baton Relay in Delhi.

Confident of winning gold at 2022 Commonwealth Games: Ravi Dahiya

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who took part in the Queen's Baton Relay, meanwhile, spoke about his preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

"It feels great to be a part of the Baton Relay," he told PTI. "My preparations for the Commonwealth Games are going on in full swing and I am confident of winning gold in Birmingham."

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, who handed over the Queen’s Baton to Ravi, said that sport is one thing that brings both the countries together.

“I am delighted to be here at the start of the Baton Relay in India," he said. "The relationship between India and England is very good and sport is absolutely fundamental to it. It is 75th anniversary of India’s independence this year and I think sport is one thing that brings both the countries together."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee