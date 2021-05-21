Relief for Tokyo Olympics-bound shooters after foreign pistol coach set to join team in Croatia

India's foreign coach Pavel Smirnov is set to take charge of the Tokyo Olympics-bound pistol team in Croatia on Friday. He will be joined by two other coaches, Samaresh Jung and Ronak Pandit, by the end of May.

Meanwhile, India's air rifle and pistol teams got their first taste of training conditions in Zagreb on Wednesday. They trained for nearly four hours at the local ranges under the aegis of the Croatia Shooting Federation (CSF) after a week-long quarantine.

The 13-member team, accompanied by six coaches, arrived in Croatia on May 12 in a bid to ramp up preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. Smirnov could not accompany the Indian team following a delay in visa processing. However, the visa processing has now been completed.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary, Rajiv Bhatia, said it is possible for Smirnov to join the team in Croatia as his visa has been processed.

"I can say that Pavel, in all likelihood, is leaving on 21st May as his visa has been processed. The others -- Samaresh and Ronak -- are probably going there by the end of this month," he was quoted as saying.

Smirnov was behind the success of pistol shooter Vijay Kumar, who pocketed India's first-ever Olympic medal in a pistol event. Seeing his potential, the Russian was appointed as the national pistol team's foreign coach.

Two more preparatory tournaments for India in Croatia before Tokyo Olympics

The shooters will leave for Osijek to participate in the European Championships, to be held from May 20 to June 6. After the continental event, the team will get to test themselves at the ISSF World Cup, to be held from June 22 to July 3, before heading directly to Tokyo for the Olympics.

Led from the front by stalwarts like Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, the Indian pistol team also comprises other medal favorites like Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Singh Desai, and Rahi Sarnobat.

