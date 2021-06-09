IOA drops Chinese brand as official kit sponsor for Tokyo Olympics

Reacting to an upsurge in anti-China sentiment among Indians, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) dropped Chinese sportswear as its official kit sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics.

The IOA on Tuesday confirmed that they had withdrawn from their 'existing contract with an apparel sponsor', adding that the contingent will wear ‘unbranded apparel’ during the Tokyo Olympics. President Dr. Narinder Batra and Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta did not specify the details of the new apparel sponsor.

A joint statement by the IOA President and Secretary-General read:

“We are aware of the emotions of our fans and we in the IOA have decided that we will withdraw from our existing contract with an apparel sponsor. Our athletes, coaches and support staff, will wear unbranded apparel.

“We are thankful for guidance by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in making this decision. We would like our athletes to be able to train and compete without having to answer questions about the apparel brand. As it is, they have all been challenged by the pandemic over the past year and a quarter and we want them to be not distracted.”

During the official kit unveiling ceremony last Thursday, it was announced that the official sports apparel sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics for India was Chinese brand Li Ning. The company also sponsored India's kits at the Rio Olympics five years ago.

"For us, the country comes first" - IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta

Regarding Chinese sponsorship, IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta had this to say to the media last year:

“Our association is till the Tokyo Olympics but we will take up the issue in our general body meeting. For us, the country comes first.”

The IOA, in its press release on June 3, said the official kits displayed India's national colors alongside integrated unique graphics.

“Li-Ning designed the official sports kit inspired by India’s national colours and integrated unique graphics to emote the energy and pride of the Indian Olympic Team," read the press release.

The country's top athletes, including PV Sindhu, have donned Li-Ning's jerseys on multiple occasions. But of late, there have been rising clamors in India to ban Chinese products following a violent border dispute between India and China last year. As a result, the IOA has decided to withdraw from its sponsorship deal with Li Ning.

