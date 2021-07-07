Sachin Tendulkar urges fans to cheer Indian Olympians 

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has urged Indian sports fans to cheer on the Indian Olympians who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tendulkar posted a video on Twitter:

We all get goosebumps when we see the tricolour 🇮🇳 being represented!



This Olympics, it shall be no different and we’ll all be cheering loudly from India as you make us proud.#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/OFVu8Vae8E — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2021

Tendulkar's message to all Indians

In the video, the former Indian batsman said:

"During pandemic everyone faces challenges, including our athletes. Unhone haar nahi maani hai, preparations chaalu rakhi hai. (The athletes did not give up, they continued their preparations.). And I know they are getting geared up to give their best performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tendulkar has urged the Indian community to come together to back all Olympic-bound athletes.

Haar jeet mein literally milli second ka difference hota hai, aur iske liye unhone ne saalon saal kadi mehnat ki hai. (There is a difference of only a millisecond in winning and losing. And they have worked very hard for many years). Iss samaya unhen hamari good wishes aur support ki zaroorat hai. (This is the time when they need our good wishes and support). Let us cheer for India! " says Tendulkar.

#Cheer4India is the hashtag being used on Twitter and Instagram to encourage and support the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 120-athlete Indian contingent for the upcoming Summer Games will be the country's biggest ever for a single edition of an Olympics, surpassing the previous best of 117 athletes who represented India at the Rio Olympics 2016.

🇮🇳 On The Rise🔥🔥🔥



The Indian Playing Contingent for the #TokyoOlympics has set a new #record, surpassing the 117 who represented India at the Rio @Olympics



Come on, let's #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Ck2S8lcZhi — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 6, 2021

The first batch of the Indian contingent, comprising athletes and officials, for the Olympics will leave for Tokyo on July 14. The rest of the officials will travel between July 16 to July 19.

Earlier, the Indian Olympic Association had announced that Olympic bronze medalist MC Mary Kom and the skipper of men's hockey team Manpreet Singh will be carrying the Indian flag at the Opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games.

