SAI senior official among 48 officials cleared by the ministry for Tokyo Paralympic Games

A senior official and hostel warden of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are among 48 officials cleared for the Tokyo Paralympic Games starting August 24.

All 48 Indian officials bound for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, including coaching staff and escorts, have been cleared on a cost to the government basis by the sports ministry.

According to the ministry’s list, Radhica Sreeman, executive director of the SAI’s Teams Division will accompany the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Paralympic Games as an additional team official.

SAI’s Teams Division ED's main role is to oversee and fund the national camps in preparation for international competitions including the Olympic Games.

An official of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) said they have no idea what role Radhica would play during the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

“The government has cleared Radhica's name. We don’t know anything. That’s all we know,” a PCI official told Sportskeeda on condition of anonymity.

Radhica didn’t respond to calls or text messages.

Harish Babu Pallepogu, who is assistant director in the SAI’s Teams Division, is also going to Japan with the Indian para team.

Satyadev Prasad, an employee of SAI, is currently a hostel warden here at the New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He will go to the Tokyo Paralympic Games as an archery coach.

Satyadev, a former international archer, has been assigned the job of hostel warden for more than two years. Despite not being involved in coaching, his name has been cleared by the ministry as archery coach for the recurve team.

“Satyadev has not been associated with coaching of para-archery. We haven’t seen him at the national camps,” said a para-archer who has qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Indian contingent at the 2021 Paralympics

India’s five members archery team including one female athlete, has qualified for the Paralympic Games.

Kuldeep Kumar, who is overseeing the national camp in Sonepat, Haryana, will also accompany the team to Japan. He will oversee the compound archery team.

Lavanya Swastik Sirsikar, a strength and conditioning expert, will also accompany India’s para contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“During the main competition, the role of physio is more important than strength and conditioning expert,” said a para-athlete bound for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

A total of 54 para-athletes, including 14 in the women’s category have qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Track and field is the biggest contingent as 24 athletes will compete in Japan. Ten shooters, including two in women’s group have qualified for the Paralympic Games.

The ministry has also cleared two Covid-19 Liaison Officials (CLO) for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

