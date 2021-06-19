Milkha Singh: PM Narendra Modi and others react to the death of legendary sprinter

Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, known for his heroics at the 1960 Rome Olympics, passed away in Chandigarh late on Friday. The renowned athlete was 91 and had been suffering from health problems due to COVID-19.

The news comes just days after his wife, Nirmal Kaur, also succumbed to a COVID-19 infection. The former Indian women's volleyball team star had been admitted in a hospital in Mohali where she breathed her last.

There had been multiple reports emerging that Milkha Singh's condition had worsened in the last few days even though doctors had declared him stable. Milkha Singh had tested COVID-19 negative on Wednesday, leading to hopes that the legendary athlete would be able to make it.

But his condition worsened again on Friday after he developed a fever. His oxygen saturation level also dropped and he was rushed back to the Intensive Care Unit.

Milkha Singh missed out on the bronze medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics by 1/100th of a second. Even so, it remains one of the most remarkable achievements by a track & field Indian at the Olympic Games.

Social media reacts to Milkha Singh's death

News of Milkha Singh's death resulted in an outpouring of obituaries on social media platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow and tweeted how India had lost a "colossal sportsperson".

The Prime Minister wrote:

“In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away."

In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

Tennis star Sania Mirza tweeted calling Milkha Singh the “kindest and warmest".

“Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest Palms up together RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh."

Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest 🤲🏽 RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 18, 2021

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter:

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Heartbroken to hear of #MilkhaSingh Ji's demise. The nation has lost a legend, but he will live on in our hearts and in history, and be the guiding star for millions of aspiring athletes. May Gurusahab bless the soul. 🙏🏼@JeevMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/dKHn20nzoy — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) June 18, 2021

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders

An inspiration for generations to come. Your legacy will fly high, always.



Our heartfelt condolences to his family. Rest in peace #MilkhaSingh. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nzB9aMTSll — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) June 18, 2021

ISL Club Northeast United

A true inspiration for us all. Rest in peace The Flying Sikh! 💔



📷 Credit: Olympic#MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/mngrvVsBtp — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) June 18, 2021

Retired footballer Darren Caldeira

Renowned journalist Rajdeep Sardesai

There are sporting legends and then there is Milkha Singh, the first great track and field athlete of post independence India. When you think of Milkha sir, it’s an inspiring story of overcoming early personal tragedy to achieve national glory. Salute you ! RIP #MilkhaSingh — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 18, 2021

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi

#RIP #MilkhaSingh ji. Grew up with him as the prime sports hero of the country. Condolences to the family 🙏🏽

This song is a befitting tribute in your remembrance https://t.co/EUvMbCr24b — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 18, 2021

Artist Sayema

RIP The Flying Sikh of India #MilkhaSingh — Sayema (@_sayema) June 18, 2021

Journalist Sakshi Joshi

Someone who never took a medicine in his whole life

Who was tremendously fit from the very beginning

Even he couldn’t survive this Covid second wave

The couple passed away in a week’s gap 😢

RIP #MilkhaSingh Ji pic.twitter.com/81K5mBRNAO — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) June 18, 2021

