Milkha Singh: PM Narendra Modi and others react to the death of legendary sprinter

Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, known for his heroics at the 1960 Rome Olympics, passed away in Chandigarh late on Friday. The renowned athlete was 91 and had been suffering from health problems due to COVID-19.
The news comes just days after his wife, Nirmal Kaur, also succumbed to a COVID-19 infection. The former Indian women's volleyball team star had been admitted in a hospital in Mohali where she breathed her last.
There had been multiple reports emerging that Milkha Singh's condition had worsened in the last few days even though doctors had declared him stable. Milkha Singh had tested COVID-19 negative on Wednesday, leading to hopes that the legendary athlete would be able to make it.
But his condition worsened again on Friday after he developed a fever. His oxygen saturation level also dropped and he was rushed back to the Intensive Care Unit.
Milkha Singh missed out on the bronze medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics by 1/100th of a second. Even so, it remains one of the most remarkable achievements by a track & field Indian at the Olympic Games.
News of Milkha Singh's death resulted in an outpouring of obituaries on social media platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow and tweeted how India had lost a "colossal sportsperson".
The Prime Minister wrote:
“In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away."
Tennis star Sania Mirza tweeted calling Milkha Singh the “kindest and warmest".
“Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest Palms up together RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh."
