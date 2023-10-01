Sportskeeda-supported athlete Harmilan Bains wins Asian Games Silver in 1500m

Sportskeeda-supported Indian athlete Harmilan Bains clinched a silver medal in the 1500m race event at the Asian Games, ending India's 41-year-long wait for a podium finish in the competition. Bains completed the race with a timing of 4:12.74, marking a historic moment in Indian athletics.

Harmilan made her mark on the international stage in 2016, clinching a bronze in the 1500m event at the Asian Junior Championships in Ho Chi-Minh, Vietnam.

Her journey reached new heights at the 60th National Open Championship in 2021, where she not only secured victory but also set a remarkable National Record, completing the 1500m race in 4:05.39. However, a severe knee injury didn't allow her to participate in CWG 2022, with surgery sidelining her for the rest of the season.

Sportskeeda's support played a pivotal role in facilitating Harmilan Bains' team to arrange the best possible services for her injury recovery and physiotherapy through our CSR program, Heroes of Tomorrow. By providing financial support, access to medical professionals, and promoting her cause, Sportskeeda ensured that Harmilan Bains had access to the best possible care.

Speaking about her impressive achievement in the Asian Games, Ajay Pratap Singh, CEO of Sportskeeda, congratulated Harmilan Bains for her silver medal in the 1500m at the Asian Games. He said:

"Congratulations to Harmilan Bains for her outstanding Silver medal in the 1500m at the Asian Games. This is just the beginning, her remarkable feat has made the nation proud and shattered records. She embodies the talent we support through our Heroes of Tomorrow program, reflecting our commitment to nurturing future sports heroes through our CSR program. We are stoked she's an integral part of our Sportskeeda family"

Physiotherapy services provided by Dr. Saurabh in Patiala were undertaken from October to December 2022. Dr. Saurabh, a highly respected physiotherapist with extensive experience working with athletes, played a crucial role in Harmilan's recovery.

Harmilan Bains' inspirational journey to the Asian Games

In the Bains household, athletics was more than a sport; it was a legacy. Harmilan's father, Amandeep Bains, himself a distinguished athlete and South Asian Games medallist, was the guiding light. Their home resonated with the rhythm of running shoes on tracks, shaping Harmilan into the runner she is today.

Harmilan Bains' strong comeback after recovering from her injury has been nothing short of inspirational. Her dedication, hard work, and the support she received from Sportskeeda have helped her achieve remarkable success.

Harmilan competed at the All-India University Athletics Championships in Chennai in March’23 and won the gold medal in the 1500m event. Her impressive performance was highlighted by her timing of 4:14.45, which not only broke the meet record but also helped her qualify for the Asian Games 2023.