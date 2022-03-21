Team UP bags 5 medals at National Para Powerlifting Championship in Kolkata

Powerlifters from Uttar Pradesh collected five medals at the recently-concluded 19th Senior and 14th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championship at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Complex in Kolkata.

Over 150 participants from 24 states competed at the championships, but it was Uttar Pradesh that grabbed all the attention with two gold medals, two silver and a bronze.

Meerut's Sumit Kumar bagged a gold medal in the 97kg category in the senior section whereas Vijay Kumar won gold in the 61kg category in the juniors section. Ishwar Singh and Shyam Singh contributed the silver medals to their state's tally.

Zainab Khatun, meanwhile, scripted history by winning a bronze medal in the 61kg category. With this, not only did she become the first female medallist, but she was also the first ever female powerlifter to represent UP.

Powerlifting Paralympic Committee of India Chairman JP Singh hails athletes' efforts

The Powerlifting Paralympic Committee of India Chairman JP Singh lauded the athletes’ performances at the championships. He also expressed great satisfaction with the overall development of the sport.

"This time a record number of participants participated in the Nationals," he was quoted as saying by ANI. "COVID was a tough time for all of us, but it seems that many lifters really utilised the time and there was a lot of improvement in the personal performances of athletes."

Uttar Pradesh Paralympic Association President Kavinder Chaudhary was also overjoyed by the powerlifters' performance.

"From a team of eight powerlifters that we sent, five of our powerlifters came back with medals," he said. "The recent change in sports policies in the state and announcement of cash prizes have really given an impetus to the para-sports and very soon Uttar Pradesh will be the number one state in para-sports in the country."

