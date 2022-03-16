BFI felicitates 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships medalists

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) felicitated all the medallists of the recently-concluded 2022 ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships held in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday (March 16).

The Indian contingent wrapped up their 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships with an incredible 39 medals on March 14. The Indian pugilists bagged 15 gold, 10 silver, and 14 bronze at the tournament that was held in Amman, Jordan.

BFI President Ajay Singh said at the event:

"I congratulate each medal winner for their achievements at the Youth & Junior Asian Championships. I'm confident that playing against top boxers from the leading Asian countries will give them exposure. They have shown their potential with strong performances and these achievements promise a good future for Indian boxing."

During the event, the BFI announced that Asian countries such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be invited to come to India to be involved in training sessions. They will also play more tournaments with Indian youth and junior boxers.

This decision has been made keeping in mind the development, exposure opportunities and intensive quality training of the youth and junior boxers. The BFI is also planning to conduct a junior edition of the India Open to encourage the future generation of Indian boxers.

Sandip Pradhan, the Director-General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said:

"We are glad to see BFI making efforts in developing youth and junior boxers. SAI will support them in all possible ways if BFI loops in other Asian leading boxing nations for tournaments and training. It was great to see our young boxers performing so brilliantly at the Asian Championships and I hope they continue bringing medals for the country."

List of Indian medallists at 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Here's the list of Indian medallists in the youth and junior sections.

Youth

Women:

Gold: Nivedita Karki (48 kg), Tamanna (50 kg), Shaheen Gill (60 kg), Ravina (63 kg), Muskan (75 kg)

Silver: Priyanka (66 kg) and Kirti (+81 kg)

Bronze: Renu (52 kg), Tanisha Lamba (54 kg), Prachi (57 kg), Pranjal Yadav (70 kg), Sneha (81 kg)

Men:

Gold: Vishwanath Suresh (48 kg) and Vanshaj (63.5 kg)

Silver: Aman Singh Bisht (+92 kg)

Bronze: Raman (51 kg), Anand Yadav (54 kg) and Deepak (75 kg)

Junior

Girls:

Gold: Vini (50 kg), Yakshika (52 kg), Nikita Chand (60 kg), Vidhi (57 kg), Shrushti Sathe (63 kg), Rudrika (75 kg)

Silver: Mahi Siwach (46 kg), Palak Zambre (48 kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (54 kg), Khushi Pooniya (80 kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+80 kg)

Bronze: Krisha Verma (70 kg)

Boys:

Gold: Krrish Pal (46 kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60 kg)

Silver: Ravi Saini (48 kg) and Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80 kg)

Bronze): Jayant Dagar (54 kg), Chetan (57 kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70 kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75 kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80 kg)

Also read: Mary Kom to skip World Championships and Asian Games, will focus on Commonwealth Games

Edited by Ritwik Kumar