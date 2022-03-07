Mary Kom to skip World Championships and Asian Games, will focus on Commonwealth Games

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom will skip the trials for the upcoming IBA Elite Women's World Boxing Championships as well as the 2022 Asian Games.

Having been India's torchbearer on the international stage for decades, Mary Kom has decided to skip the trials for the upcoming IBA Elite Women's World Boxing Championships and the 2022 Asian Games. She has come to the conclusion, keeping India's future in mind. She made the decision to make room for the upcoming boxers.

The 39-year-old said that her prime focus will be the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The IBA Women's World Boxing Championships are scheduled for May 6-21 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Birmingham CWG is scheduled to take place between July 28-August 8 while the Asian Games will be held from September 10-25 this year.

Speaking to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), MC Mary Kom said:

"I would like to withdraw to give opportunity to the younger generation to make a name for themselves on the international stage and get exposure and experience of major tournaments. I would like to focus on the preparation for the Commonwealth Games only."

President of the Boxing Federation of India, Ajay Singh hailed Mary Kom's decision to put the youngster ahead of her.

"Mary Kom has been the torchbearer for Indian boxing since the last two decades and has inspired countless boxers and sportspersons across the world. We completely respect her decision and it is a testimony of her champion character to make way for the other boxers."

He further added:

"We are delighted that we have such a good bench strength and are looking forward to the younger generation to make the nation proud and I hope and wish Mary all the best with her preparations for the CWG."

Boxing selection trials weight categories

The selection trials for all 12 categories of the Women's World Championships will start on Monday (March 7) and will conclude on Wednesday (March 9). The trials will also comprise the Asian Games weight categories, which are the same as the IBA.

The Asian Games selection trials for men will be held in May, while, for the Commonwealth Games, trials for both men and women will be conducted in June

However, the trials for the two Asian Games weight categories (51kg and 69kg) which are not included in the World Championship roster, will be conducted separately on March 11-14.

Weight categories:

(Women’s 12 weight categories)

IBA World Championship: 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg, +81kg.

Asian Games: 51 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 69 kg, 75 kg. (Total 5).

Asian Games (Men): 52 kg, 57 kg, 63 kg, 69 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg, 91 kg, +91 kg (Total 8).

