Nivedita Karki and Tamanna sail through to semi-finals of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Indian boxers Nivedita Karki and Tamanna pulled off easy wins to progress into the semifinals of the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, on Saturday (March 5).

Nivedita beat Jordan’s Batool Hussein by referee stopping the contest in the first round of the 48kg quarterfinals while Tamanna blanked Thailand’s Paphada Wutthichai 5-0 in 50kg.

With the wins, both Nivedita and Tamanna have now confirmed their second successive medals at the prestigious tournament. Both pugilists bagged silver medals in their last appearances at this event.

Meanwhile, Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg) and Gaurav Mhaske (+81kg) also advanced to the semifinals following easy wins in their respective quarterfinal bouts.

Jackson and Dev outclassed Iran’s Amir Khazaeipou and Jordan’s Abdel Jaradat respectively by unanimous margins. Rishabh and Gaurav, meanwhile, won through the Referee Stopping Contest verdict against United Arab Emirates’ Mohammed Albarout and Raiymkulov Ermek respectively. With the wins, the boys assured themselves of at least bronze medals.

However, Harish Saini (63kg) bowed out of the tournament after suffering a 1-4 defeat against Kazakhstan’s Akhmet Ussen.

7 Indian boxers to feature in quarter-finals of 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

At least seven Indian boxers will be in action later today at the ongoing 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships.

Renu (52kg), Prachi (57kg) and Ravina (63kg) will be in action in the women's quarterfinal bouts.

Ashish Hooda (71kg), Deepak (75kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) and Jaskaran Singh (92kg) will be vying for semifinal spots on the junior boys’ side.

The continental showpiece event has 352 boxers participating from 21 countries, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will take place on March 13 and 14.

