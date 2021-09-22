Token of encouragement named "Tokyo" from Abhinav Bindra to Neeraj Chopra

Abhinav Bindra has presented 2021 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra with a puppy named 'Tokyo'.

Five-time Olympian and Beijing 2008 gold medal winning shooter Abhinav Bindra presented the puppy. He hopes that 'Tokyo' will motivate Neeraj to get him a sibling named 'Paris' at the 2024 Olympics.

From one gold medallist to another, witnessing encouragement from an athlete like Abhinav's caliber is invigorating.

Abhinav on Wednesday gifted a Golden Retriever to the javelin star, and named it Tokyo, after the city that hosted this year's Summer Games, where Neeraj scripted history.

Abhinav A. Bindra OLY @Abhinav_Bindra Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India’s golden man @Neeraj_chopra1 ! I hope that “Tokyo” will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024 ! Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India’s golden man @Neeraj_chopra1 ! I hope that “Tokyo” will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024 ! https://t.co/54QxnPgDn8

Following Neeraj's heroics in Tokyo, Bindra penned a heartfelt note and shared it on social media.

"Welcome to the club," he wrote.

He added that he has waited for a long time for someone else to join him as the gold medallist in individual competitions in the Olympics.

Abhinav Bindra words of encouragement to Neeraj Chopra

Abhinav Bindra met Neeraj and presented him 'Tokyo'.

"Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man @Neeraj_chopra1! I hope that "Tokyo" will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024," wrote Abhinav Bindra.

Not only has Neeraj swept away all the attention and acknowledgement left in the nation, he also made his television debut and received immense love and appreciation for his screen presence.

Last week, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra showcased his new avatar on-screen through his acting skills. Featuring in an advertisement, the 23-year-old javelin thrower can be seen depicting how people are now behaving in front of him after his 2021 Tokyo Olympics success.

Neeraj's success on the final day of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics has taken the track and field star and India's sporting to the next level.

Neeraj became the second Indian individual and the first ever track and field gold medal winner at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The javelin thrower aced the final on 7th August with a throw of 87.58m in his second attempt.

