Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das picked in India's 6-member archery contingent for Tokyo Olympics

Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Deepika Kumari are among the six archers selected to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics. The final selection trials came to an end at the Army Sports Institute in Pune on Monday.

Pravin Jadhav, Ankita Bhakat, and Komolika Bari have also been named in the Indian recurve team.

Pravin Jadhav from Services finished first overall with eight points in the men's team and won trials across all categories on Monday. He will compete in his first Olympics this year.

World No.22 Atanu Das scored 7.5 points and Services' Tarundeep Rai won 6 points to seal the second and third sports respectively.

Atanu finished fifth among 64 in the rankings round in his debut appearance at the Olympics in 2016.

Veteran Indian archer Tarundeep will make a final appearance at the Olympics this year. He earlier represented the country at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics.

The men's recurve team booked a berth at the Tokyo Olympics after winning a silver medal at the Archery World Championships in 2019. By doing so, they also earned single athlete quotas in the individual recurve events.

2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Deepika Kumari topped the women's trials with nine points to retain her Olympic quota. She had booked a berth for the Tokyo Olympics after winning the 2019 Asian Archery Championships. Former World No.1 Deepika is gearing up to make her third appearance at the Olympics. She represented India at the showpiece event in 2012 and 2016.

World No.51 Ankita Bhakat and World Archery Youth Championships gold medallist Komolika Bari claimed second and third spots respectively.

Women's recurve team a win away from Tokyo Olympics quota

The women's recurve team will look to earn a qualifying quota for the Tokyo Olympics when they compete at the final team qualifying event in Paris. The trio of Deepika, Ankita and Komolika will be eager to earn Olympic quota spots when they represent India at the event.

The archers will next be seen in action at the Guatemala World Cup between April 19-25, with the second tournament being held in Shanghai from May 17-23.

The third World Cup, which will be the final opportunity to qualify as a team in Tokyo, will be held in Paris from June 18-27.

