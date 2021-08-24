Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Mariyappan Thangavelu in quarantine, Tek Chand replaces him as India’s flagbearer

Two Indian para athletes, including Mariyappan Thangavelu, have been put in quarantine as it is believed they came in close contact with the athlete who tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday (today). Consequently, Mariyappan Thangavelu has been replaced by Tek Chand as the country’s flagbearer for the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony.

India's Chef de Mission for Tokyo Paralympics, Gursharan Singh speaks on change in the Flag Bearer at the Opening Ceremony today after 6 para-athletes had to quarantine@IndiaSports @Media_SAI @ParalympicIndia @tapasjournalist pic.twitter.com/ddq5KZFH4R — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 24, 2021

India’s Chef de Mission Gursharan Singh confirmed the news.

“On his flight to Tokyo, Mariyappan Thangavelu came in close contact with a covid positive foreign passenger. On reaching the village, he has been tested for 6 days and all his reports are negative, but the Organizing Committee has advised not to make Mariyappan participate in the Opening Ceremony today."

Besides Mariyappan Thangavelu (high jump), Vinod Kumar (discus) and three officials have been put in quarantine.

“Vinod is the other para athlete to be put in quarantine. Three Indian officials are also in isolation. They are Abhishek, Danish (physios) and Somvir (team escort),” coach Satyanarayana told Sportskeeda.

The quarantined athletes and officials will not be allowed to enter the mess. However, Satyanarayana claims both Thangavelu and Vinod will be permitted to train in the gym.

“They won’t be allowed to travel to the mess. They will have to eat in their room alone now. However, they will be allowed to train in the gym in isolation,” he added.

Gursharan Singh, though, has made it clear that both Thangavelu and Vinod will compete in their events as they have tested negative for the virus so far.

“Both Mariyappan and Vinod have been found to be negative and they will be able to participate in their respective events,” he added.

