WFI to hold trials for Wrestling World Championships on August 31

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will conduct trials for the wrestling world championships on August 31 at the Indira Gandhi (IG) Stadium in New Delhi. The trials will be held in all 10 weight categories of Freestyle, Greco Roman and Women’s Wrestling.

WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told Sportskeeda:

“The 2021 Senior Wrestling World Championships will be held on August 31 at IG Stadium to select the team."

The Senior Worlds will be held in Oslo, Norway from October 2 to 10.

Only the medal winners of senior national championships held in January (freestyle and women’s wrestling) and February (Greco Roman) are eligible to take part in the trials.

The weigh-in for the wrestlers will be done on August 31 at 7:00 am. WFI has decided to give a weight relaxation of two kilograms during the trials. An RT-PCR report will be mandatory for all participants entering the stadium.

“We have decided to give a 2 kg weight relaxation for the trials. But all the wrestlers will have to bring their RT-PCR report. No wrestler will be allowed to enter in the stadium without it,” Tomar added.

WFI said the other two male Olympic wrestlers might also not participate, while a decision on women wrestlers is yet to be taken.

"The two male wrestlers -- Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia -- might also pull out. It has been a long road for them, so they deserve rest. Meanwhile, we will soon make a decision on women wrestlers," a WFI official said.

Bajrang Punia to skip Wrestling World Championships

Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia will not participate in the upcoming wrestling world championships after being advised to undergo rehabilitation to treat the ligament tear he suffered in June.

The Haryana-born wrestler recently underwent an MRI scan to find out the extent of the injury he suffered in Russia during the Ali Aliyev Memorial competition.

“It is a ligament tear, so I will have to skip the world championship. Dr Dinshaw has advised me to undergo a six-week rehabilitation,” Bajrang Punia said.

With Bajrang out of contention, national champion Rohit will set his sight on the 65kg spot in the Indian team.

