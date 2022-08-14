Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: "School yad aa gyi" - Twitterati express excitement as kho kho league gets underway

The much-awaited Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 (UKK) flagged off on August 14 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants took on the Mumbai Khiladis, which is co-owned by Punit Balan and Rapper Badshah, in the first game of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. Gujarat Giants made a flying start to their campaign to defeat Mumbai Khiladis by 25 points (69-44) in the season opener.

Fans couldn't hold back their excitement and went all out to express themselves on Twitter as the kho kho league got underway. They were thrilled to witness a school game giving opportunities to players on the bigger stage.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Srushti Basavaraddi @srushtisb #AbKhoHoga Delighted to watch a sport I grew up playing being played at international standards #UltimateKhoKho Delighted to watch a sport I grew up playing being played at international standards #UltimateKhoKho #AbKhoHoga https://t.co/bxgf9AgHyY

SILE.AI @SILE_HQ

#khokho #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav The game I consider my second mother, the game which taught me everything is going ultimate. #ultimatekhokho . What's better than seeing the players you played with captaining your team. The game I consider my second mother, the game which taught me everything is going ultimate. #ultimatekhokho. What's better than seeing the players you played with captaining your team.#khokho #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav https://t.co/idWNnZvcJm

Tabinda @Tabinda_Danish1 #UltimateKhoKho

Wow i am really very excited for this league can't wait to see this

It is going to be amazing Wow i am really very excited for this league can't wait to see thisIt is going to be amazing #UltimateKhoKhoWow i am really very excited for this league can't wait to see thisIt is going to be amazing

Butterfly🇮🇳 @kidney_hurts

Gujarat giants playing fabulous 🥳 Watching kho kho live like this is sooo good... #UltimateKhoKho Gujarat giants playing fabulous 🥳 Watching kho kho live like this is sooo good...#UltimateKhoKho Gujarat giants playing fabulous 🥳

Chirag Gupta @ChiragG14 @SonySportsNetwk Ultimate Kho Kho looks fun. Reminds me of the school days. Had great fun playing this game. Watching it on TV with proper professionals is even better. #UltimateKhoKho Ultimate Kho Kho looks fun. Reminds me of the school days. Had great fun playing this game. Watching it on TV with proper professionals is even better. #UltimateKhoKho @SonySportsNetwk

Peeyush Sharma @peeyushsharmaa

#UltimateKhoKho Just the first game, but loving the Ultimate Kho Kho league. Fast moving, entertaining, and huge fantasy potential too. Pretty confident of Fantasy Kho Kho providing decent GMV to fantasy platforms by next season. Just the first game, but loving the Ultimate Kho Kho league. Fast moving, entertaining, and huge fantasy potential too. Pretty confident of Fantasy Kho Kho providing decent GMV to fantasy platforms by next season. #UltimateKhoKho

Farheen @Farheen777k today this is my favourite match and I am supporting my favourite team this is very happy moment for all of us #UltimateKhoKho today this is my favourite match and I am supporting my favourite team this is very happy moment for all of us #UltimateKhoKho

Mayuripatel ❤️ @Mayurip18463195

#UltimateKhoKho It is always amazing feeling to watch this khokho match i am very happy for this . This is my favourite sport It is always amazing feeling to watch this khokho match i am very happy for this . This is my favourite sport#UltimateKhoKho

Krishna @Krishnab2929 #UltimateKhoKho

There is nothing enjoyable then watching this match guys join it and enjoy your favorite child hood game There is nothing enjoyable then watching this match guys join it and enjoy your favorite child hood game #UltimateKhoKhoThere is nothing enjoyable then watching this match guys join it and enjoy your favorite child hood game

ms jaat @rudrasing97

If you want bro see this game

Than you can see this game today

So go and watch

#UltimateKhoKho pic.twitter.com/Diyp2QYkzA I impressed this gameIf you want bro see this gameThan you can see this game todaySo go and watch I impressed this game If you want bro see this game Than you can see this game today So go and watch#UltimateKhoKho pic.twitter.com/Diyp2QYkzA

Butterfly🇮🇳 @kidney_hurts

Gujarat giants playing fabulous 🥳 Watching kho kho live like this is sooo good... #UltimateKhoKho Gujarat giants playing fabulous 🥳 Watching kho kho live like this is sooo good...#UltimateKhoKho Gujarat giants playing fabulous 🥳

Taimoor Qureshi @taimoor777k friends are enjoying life on TV of today match and they are happy Gujarat winning heart audience are enjoying so much of today match #UltimateKhoKho friends are enjoying life on TV of today match and they are happy Gujarat winning heart audience are enjoying so much of today match #UltimateKhoKho

Gujarat Giants put up a spectacular show during Turn 4 to stun Mumbai Khiladis

Aniket Pote - Image Courtesy: Gujarat Giants Twitter

The Giants won the toss and chose to defend first. Mumbai Khiladis picked up the first 13 points of the match before losing a couple of points to the Giants, courtesy of the last batch lasting more than two minutes and 30 seconds on the mat. The Khiladis finished the first turn with a 22-2 lead.

Meanwhile, the Giants bounced back and took a narrow two-point lead at the end of the first innings. They had a great outing while attacking and managed to pick up 24 points in total from the second turn. They score was 26-24 in favor of the Gujarat-based club after a couple of turns.

The Mumbai-based club were back attacking during Turn 3. They didn't have a very good time in the middle as they picked up 20 points, while the Giants had four points to their name. Mumbai Khiladis led 44-30 with seven minutes to go on the clock.

The Gujarat Giants were at their best during Turn 4, picking up 39 points to stun their opponents in the opening encounter of the season. Mumbai Khiladis, on the other hand, failed to bag a single point in the final turn. They were absolutely clueless and had no answer to their opponents' attack.

Read: Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Full schedule, matches list, start date, time in IST and live streaming details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee