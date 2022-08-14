Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: "School yad aa gyi" - Twitterati express excitement as kho kho league gets underway

The much-awaited Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 (UKK) flagged off on August 14 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
The Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants took on the Mumbai Khiladis, which is co-owned by Punit Balan and Rapper Badshah, in the first game of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. Gujarat Giants made a flying start to their campaign to defeat Mumbai Khiladis by 25 points (69-44) in the season opener.
Fans couldn't hold back their excitement and went all out to express themselves on Twitter as the kho kho league got underway. They were thrilled to witness a school game giving opportunities to players on the bigger stage.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Gujarat Giants put up a spectacular show during Turn 4 to stun Mumbai Khiladis
The Giants won the toss and chose to defend first. Mumbai Khiladis picked up the first 13 points of the match before losing a couple of points to the Giants, courtesy of the last batch lasting more than two minutes and 30 seconds on the mat. The Khiladis finished the first turn with a 22-2 lead.
Meanwhile, the Giants bounced back and took a narrow two-point lead at the end of the first innings. They had a great outing while attacking and managed to pick up 24 points in total from the second turn. They score was 26-24 in favor of the Gujarat-based club after a couple of turns.
The Mumbai-based club were back attacking during Turn 3. They didn't have a very good time in the middle as they picked up 20 points, while the Giants had four points to their name. Mumbai Khiladis led 44-30 with seven minutes to go on the clock.
The Gujarat Giants were at their best during Turn 4, picking up 39 points to stun their opponents in the opening encounter of the season. Mumbai Khiladis, on the other hand, failed to bag a single point in the final turn. They were absolutely clueless and had no answer to their opponents' attack.
Read: Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Full schedule, matches list, start date, time in IST and live streaming details