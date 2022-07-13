Ultimate Kho-Kho inaugural season to kick off from August 14 in Pune

The much-awaited opening season of Ultimate Kho-Kho will roll out on Sunday, August 14 in Pune. Six teams will engage in gripping action that will culminate with the title clash on September 4.

All matches will be held at the sprawling Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

The tournament will witness six teams in the shape and form of Chennai Quick Guns (KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (Adani Sportsline) and Mumbai Khiladis (Badshah & Punit Balan).

Odisha Juggernauts (Government of Odisha), Rajasthan Warriors (Capri Global) and Telugu Yoddhas (GMR Sports) are the other three teams competing for the inaugural season over 21 days.

The ambitious league is being promoted by Chairman Dabur India Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI). The mega league aims to revolutionize this indigenous sport with a modern twist both on-air & on-ground.

Ultimate Kho-Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi in a recent statement said,

“We would like to thank all our Six Team Owners and Sony Sports Network, who have shown their support and faith in our vision as Ultimate Kho-Kho. Our objective has always been to transform Kho Kho and bring forth a new avatar in front of the masses of India to make our country a multisport nation”

A total of 34 matches will be played for two matches per day in Season 1, during the league stage.

Kho-Kho league knock-out matches will consist of a qualifier and eliminator

The knockout matches will be played in an exciting playoff format which will consist of a qualifier and eliminator matches. The live broadcast will begin at 7:00 pm (IST) and continue until 10:00 pm (IST) on each match day.

The revamped format of the game promises to be an exciting and engaging game for not only the players but also sports enthusiasts and viewers.

Sony Sports Network will take the LIVE nail-biting action to the living rooms of viewers and fans as the official broadcasters for the league. The action will be LIVE in Hindi (SonyTEN 3), English (SonyTEN 1), Tamil, and Telugu (SonyTEN 4) and will also be available on SonyLIV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far