Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju to flag off 3-day and 200 km long walkathon at Jaisalmer along with Vidyut Jammwal 

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police have organized a 3-day and 200 km long walkathon at Jaisalmer, which will begin from the 31st October and go on till 2nd November. Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju and Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal will flag off the event on Saturday.

The walkathon will feature the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel as well as Indian soldiers. It is worth noting that the Fit India Movement initiative will continue through day and night. The route will pass through the Thar desert dunes located along the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer.

Another big event coming up in the #FitIndiaMovement. A 200Km #FitIndiaWalkathon from Oct 31 to Nov 2 with the men in uniform of ITBP. Sports Minister @KirenRijiju and fitness and youth icon actor @VidyutJammwal will join the forces for the event in Jaisalmer.@DGSAI pic.twitter.com/puotZFN24E — Fit India Movement (@FitIndiaOff) October 27, 2020

It's an honor for me to flag off this initiative with Shri. Kiren Rijiju: Vidyut Jammwal on Fit India Walkathon

Bollywood hero Vidyut Jammwal has set new benchmarks for fitness in his industry. He is a role model for the Indian youth, and speaking of the upcoming event in Jaisalmer, the Commando star said:

"I am very glad that the importance of fitness has been emphasized so wonderfully through the Fit India Walkathon. It's an honor for me to flag off this initiative with Shri. Kiren Rijiju and have our jawans join us in our mission to spread the word about fitness."

Kiren Rijiju mentioned that the upcoming walkathon would play a crucial role in promoting the Fit India Movement and spreading the message that it is a people's movement. He also added that the sports ministry aimed to take this fitness revolution to every corner of the nation.

"It was the clarion call of our honourable PM to make the Fit India Movement a people's movement. I am extremely happy that the brave soldiers of our armed forces have come together to promote the importance of fitness through this unique walkathon. I will be joining them in Jaisalmer and participating along with them. Taking the Fit India Movement to every corner of the country is a key initiative of the sports ministry," said Kiren Rijiju.

The recently organized Fit India Freedom Run was a major success, with over 65 million participants, and the Fit India Walkathon also promises to live up to the expectations of fitness enthusiasts.