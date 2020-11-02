Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju virtually inaugurates SAI Regional Centre in Punjab

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju virtually inaugurated Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new Regional Centre in the Zirakpur town of Punjab on Monday.

The 48-year-old stated that he would personally visit the centre once the COVID-19 situation improves, while he mentioned that the training facilities were especially for the upcoming athletes in the country.

Rijiju said that this centre would play a massive role in improving the athletes' training methods in the northern part of India. He also congratulated the players and the coaches who would use these facilities in Zirakpur.

We are doing a lot of development in this region with the aim of building world-class sporting facilities in India: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju

Over 300 people joined the virtual launch ceremony of the SAI Regional Centre in Zirakpur. Punjab Sports Director DPS Kharbanda, Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan and Secretary SAI Rohit Bhardwaj were some of the notable names present.

Various athletes, coaches, and SAI regional directors also joined the proceedings.

“The northern belt of India covers a huge region, right from Jammu and Kashmir and Leh to Himachal Pradesh and we are doing a lot of development in this region with the aim of building world-class sporting facilities in India. This is being done especially keeping our young athletes in mind, who are the future of this country and will have a big role to play in making India a sporting nation.” Kiren Rijiju said.

As mentioned by Kiren Rijiju, the centre aims to develop the athletes in North India. SAI has helped many Indian sports players improve their skills over the years. The new centre in Zirakpur will only help better the competition at the national and international level in the future.