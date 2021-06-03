Volunteers quit in large numbers ahead of Tokyo Olympics 

In the latest development, around 10,000 volunteers have quit the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, casting doubts over the staging of the Games. Due to several protests from various sections of the society for the past few months, there have been serious concerns over the hosting of the Olympics amid the COVID surge in Japan.

With just 50 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, the resignation of the volunteers comes as a big setback for the Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

Tokyo Games CEO Toshiro Muto has, however, assured that the quitting of volunteers wouldn’t affect the proceedings. Meanwhile, Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto has stressed that the Games will go on as planned and the cancelation could be possible only under unavoidable circumstances.

Japan is currently experiencing the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with host city Tokyo and several other prefectures under a state of emergency. The state of emergency was first put into place until May 11 before it was further extended to May 31. However, on June 1, it was announced that the state of emergency has been extended until June 20.

Earlier, the number of overseas officials had been cut by more than 50 per cent. More reductions could take place as we approach the Games.

The organizing committee has already decided not to allow overseas fans at the Tokyo Olympics. The final decision on the local spectators is expected to be taken after the state of emergency ends on June 20.

People associated with the Olympics will be safe: Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto

In a recent interview, Hashimoto has assured that the athletes coming to Tokyo and whoever is associated with the Games will be safe. In case the delegations aren’t able to travel to Japan due to COVID-related issues, then it would be impossible to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics.

“If various countries around the world experience very serious situations, and delegations from most countries can’t come, then we wouldn’t be able to hold it. But conversely, unless such a situation emerges, the Games will not be cancelled," Hashimoto told Nikkan Sports.

Tokyo Olympics victory podium unveiled

On a positive note, the Australian handball team has already arrived in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics. Defending men’s hockey champions Argentina are also expected to arrive in Japan this month and may play a few practice matches with their Japanese counterparts.

On Thursday, the organizers also unveiled the victory ceremony music as well as the outfits for victory ceremonies. The victory podium, which is made of recycled plastic from Japanese household products, was also unveiled.

