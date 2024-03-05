“We were a little confused”: James Harden reveals reason for Clippers kerfuffle against injury-riddled Bucks

James Harden kept it real when asked about the LA Clippers' struggles against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The visitors were handed a 113-106 defeat by Milwaukee, led by Damian Lillard's 41-point explosion and Bobby Portis Jr.'s 28-point outing off the bench.

The Clippers were equally short-handed, as they were without Russell Westbrook, but their small ball lineup was clueless against the red-hot Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Harden said about the Clippers kerfuffle that ensued. He made sure that it was the team's responsibility to figure out roles in key games.

“Knowing what we're trying to do. The middle of the floor was wide open. In that small lineup, I think we were a little confused as to who sets the screen, things like that. Everything is on us. It's not about anybody else.”

George and James Harden had 29 points each, and in Westbrook's absence, the onus to lead the small ball unit was on Harden, the former MVP, as well. Kawhi Leonard had 16 points, four rebounds and five assists. However, the 'confused' Clippers unit were decimated by the Bucks.

James Harden says executing things to near perfection is an ongoing conversation

In the same interview, James Harden also talk about execution and how it's the team's responsibility to execute plans to perfection.

He added that lack of execution mean slack of quality shots to a team that boasts offensive brilliance in Harden, Leonard and George in the starting unit.

“You don’t execute, and you don’t get quality shots. Turn the basketball over, and give teams opportunities. I’m sure every coach will tell you that they’re still working on execution, like they’re not where they want to be.”

Despite the loss, the Clippers stay fourth in the West with a 39-21 record. They are 5-5 in their last five games and 18-13 on the road. They are three wins behind the top three — the OKC Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets.

While the Clippers deal with Westbrook's absence, the good news is the return of George and James Harden's health. "The Beard" has been an astute facilitator and averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.3 assists.

While his shooting efficiency has been declining over the last few seasons, his playmaking remains one of his greatest strengths. Only time will tell if the Clippers can put the loss behind them quickly as they face a string of tough opponents next.