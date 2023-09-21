What's the latest NBA 2K24 update? Exploring details about the most recent patch

The NBA 2K24 hit the ground up and running on Sept. 8, and less than a month into it's release, the new edition has seen regular tweaks and updates. The recent one focuses on game modes — an area where fans pointed out - had issues with earlier.

Before the latest, the NBA 2K24 v1.2 update focused on some important updates across different game modes, including MyCareer and MyTeam. Now, there will be some changes visible in MyCareer again with four issues highlighted by players that are now fixed.

NBA 2K24 patch update

The NBA 2K24 community detailed the latest patch update on X, and here's a quick overview:

MyCAREER / QUESTS / RIVALS

• Court accessories should now be properly displayed in Away games in MyCAREER.

• Fixed an issue where players would receive an error code when attempting to complete quests in the "Tour De Force" quest line. Players should now be able to receive the rewards correctly.

• The Celtics Hardwood banner rewarded from the '64-'65 Boston Celtics Rivals match will now display correctly.

• Fixed an issue where quest bars would incorrectly show the same progress when scrolling through the quest menu.

NBA 2K24 patch release date and time

The latest patch update will be visible to players for both platforms. The developers released a statement after the Sept. 20 patch update. According to Future Game Releases:

"We are working quickly to resolve the most user-impacting issues being reported. Feedback from the community has been quick and clear; we thank you. The patch we will release prior to the launch of Season 2 will contain a much broader set of fixes and improvements spanning the entire game."

The latest version of the game has been met with mixed responses. The talking point has been the gameplay enhancements, with the game featuring ProPLAY, a groundbreaking technology that translates real-life NBA footage into in-game animations, making for an incredible playing experience.

As far as player ratings go in the game, familiar names have better numbers to show for. The likes of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

They have some staggering digits, and with more updates and tweaks incoming, fans will hope that these fixes make for a better gaming experience.