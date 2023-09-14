NBA 2K24 v1.2 update - Patch notes, MyCareer changes, and more

NBA 2K24 v1.2 update is now out based on the latest information available from the developers. Earlier on September 14, the main contents of the update were posted on the official Discord server. The latest update and all its associated changes will be exclusive to the current-gen version, so it will only be available on the Xbox Series XlS and the PlayStation 5.

There has been plenty of feedback from the community since the game was launched on September 8 across all platforms. The current-gen version is definitely the better one to play, but it still needs plenty of tweaks. The upcoming NBA 2K24 v1.2 update will be implementing some important changes across different game modes, including MyCareer and MyTeam.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA 2K24 v1.2 update patch notes

2K Games has already handed out the detailed patch notes on the official Discord, as mentioned earlier. It's not entirely clear if there will be more lines of update. However, the ones mentioned by the developers will certainly make a big difference when they go live.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue that was causing physics to break when using controllable rim hangs in certain situations

THE CITY

Numerous fixes to game stability in the City have been made

Resolved a user-reported stutter when playing games on the RISE affiliation courts

You can now properly join a friend in the Gatorade Rental Courts when using the Social Menu

MyCAREER/QUESTS/PROGRESSION

Adjusted the Minimizer quest so it is easier for all player types to complete

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a hang when loading into a MyCAREER save

Addressed an issue that could prevent advancement to the second NBA season

Resolved a hang when heading to the arena floor before NBA games

Michael Jordan can no longer be passed on the GOAT tier list before winning your 7th championship

Users can no longer apply the same Floor Setter to more than one badge.

MyTEAM

Resolved user-reported issues with games played after playing Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games

Lowered the difficulty of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games against the CPU to Pro

Added the ability to select a lineup before entering Triple Threat Online: Co-Op \

MyNBA

Resolved a hang that could occur in the Trade Finder menu when exiting and re-entering under certain conditions

Fixed an issue that could cause the Warriors to get rebranded incorrectly going into future seasons in MyNBA

NBA 2K24 v1.2 update release date and time

Expand Tweet

The latest patch is now available as a download for both platforms. Getting the update downloaded and installed is a must for players to enjoy all the latest changes that are part of the NBA 2K24 v1.2 patch.